South Korea's first wave of the Galaxy Z Flip sells out in under eight hours

Samsung made a splash on Tuesday with the official launch of the Galaxy Z Flip, the company’s second foldable phone and first clamshell smartphone. While the actual release is planned for February 14, the first wave of preorders in South Korea has already sold out, with approximately 900 available units reserved in less than eight hours.As WikiLeaks Korea reported, a limited preorder sale took place on Tuesday, February 11, the day of launch, at certain offline Samsung stores, including the flagship location at Gangnam. The preorder reservations started at 10:30am, and closed out in the evening.According to reports, the Mirror Purple edition, extensively featured over Samsung’s marketing campaigns, was the first to sell out, with all units being reserved in a little over five hours. Just two hours later, the Mirror Black edition was also sold out. Samsung also announced a limited Mirror Gold color variant, to be made available in the near future.Those who reserved the handset are expected to receive their devices by Sunday the 16th, while the phone will be available online and offline on Friday for both South Korea and the US, as well as select other markets. In theory, one could purchase the phone in-store on Friday on have it in hand before those who preordered, but offline quantities are expected to be extremely limited.The Galaxy Z Flip was announced to much anticipation for its sleek ultra-thin glass design and expansive 6.7-inch Infinity Display. The phone is currently available for preorder on AT&T and Sprint, and will be available for purchase on Friday, February 14th.Find out more about the Z Flip here , or read about our first impressions from our Galaxy Z Flip hands-on here