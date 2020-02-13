South Korea's first wave of the Galaxy Z Flip sells out in under eight hours

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Feb 13, 2020, 11:05 AM
South Korea's first wave of the Galaxy Z Flip sells out in under eight hours
Samsung made a splash on Tuesday with the official launch of the Galaxy Z Flip, the company’s second foldable phone and first clamshell smartphone. While the actual release is planned for February 14, the first wave of preorders in South Korea has already sold out, with approximately 900 available units reserved in less than eight hours.

As WikiLeaks Korea reported, a limited preorder sale took place on Tuesday, February 11, the day of launch, at certain offline Samsung stores, including the flagship location at Gangnam. The preorder reservations started at 10:30am, and closed out in the evening.

According to reports, the Mirror Purple edition, extensively featured over Samsung’s marketing campaigns, was the first to sell out, with all units being reserved in a little over five hours. Just two hours later, the Mirror Black edition was also sold out. Samsung also announced a limited Mirror Gold color variant, to be made available in the near future.

Those who reserved the handset are expected to receive their devices by Sunday the 16th, while the phone will be available online and offline on Friday for both South Korea and the US, as well as select other markets. In theory, one could purchase the phone in-store on Friday on have it in hand before those who preordered, but offline quantities are expected to be extremely limited.

The Galaxy Z Flip was announced to much anticipation for its sleek ultra-thin glass design and expansive 6.7-inch Infinity Display. The phone is currently available for preorder on AT&T and Sprint, and will be available for purchase on Friday, February 14th.

Find out more about the Z Flip here, or read about our first impressions from our Galaxy Z Flip hands-on here.

8 Comments

oldtymer
Reply

7. oldtymer

Posts: 36; Member since: Jan 31, 2020

The key is the form factor... Motorolla and Samsung have this cornered... this is HUGE... people think it's a side note... but I swear that this form factor will be a mass hit... the other brands should be running to catch up...

posted on 3 min ago

oldtymer
Reply

6. oldtymer

Posts: 36; Member since: Jan 31, 2020

I swear this is a huge market.... us older people love flip phones... I think everyone will love the form factor...

posted on 5 min ago

Joosty
Reply

3. Joosty

Posts: 497; Member since: Mar 14, 2013

How many did they have? 100? lol

posted on 32 min ago

AngelicusMaximus
Reply

4. AngelicusMaximus

Posts: 796; Member since: Dec 20, 2017

Read the article. It'll help you to sound like less of an idiot when you comment.

posted on 19 min ago

cevon3239
Reply

1. cevon3239

Posts: 167; Member since: Jan 01, 2020

Hahahaha! See PA?! No matter how much you hate Samsung, they will continue to be successful The Flip is expensive, but there are plenty of people in the world with the jack to buy it. Millionaires makeup almost 5% of the world's population if not more and billionaires make up 3%. The Flip would be a very good businessman/woman device. The fact that it folds and has dual glass penels, means a phone in purse won't get damaged on the screen and it will fit in any pocket that isn't tight skinny jeans. Samsung wants to sell 2.5M of them. I would say they have a good change of doing. Which would be great, because that means they can pour more money into R&D, which means they can then tool a factory for mass production which will bring the cost down to consumers levels. Just like other tech toys have done over the years. They start expensive and then get lower as time goes by in most cases. Samsung changes everything again. Then in two years when the technology matures, Apple will come with the same, and while our prices will be cheaper, Apple will be charging considerably more and as per usual; you won't say a thing about it. Go Samsung with your expensive not needed device. I hope you sell a boatload. The fact it sold out in Korea where incomes are significantly less than they are in the US, just means once it hits the US, it is gonna sell like hotcakes and PA is gonna be crying again as Samsung sells will go back above 300M this year.

posted on 41 min ago

TBomb
Reply

2. TBomb

Posts: 1752; Member since: Dec 28, 2012

It was approximately 900 units. I wouldn't say they are necessarily on track to sell 2.5M of them. Not saying they aren't either. Just saying, it was about 900 in about 8 hours which is about 100 per hour. That's 25,000 hours needed to make that number - or almost 3 years.

posted on 36 min ago

AngelicusMaximus
Reply

5. AngelicusMaximus

Posts: 796; Member since: Dec 20, 2017

These were only available in SK though. That throws your math completely out the window.

posted on 18 min ago

midan
Reply

8. midan

Posts: 3262; Member since: Oct 09, 2017

"The fact it sold out in Korea where incomes are significantly less than they are in the US, just means once it hits the US, it is gonna sell like hotcakes " Why you think this phone will sell like hotcakes in US? Also Korea is their home country where propably biggest sales comes and based on this article, they sold 900 units.

posted on 1 min ago


