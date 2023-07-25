Galaxy Z Flip 5 looks ready to take on Razr Plus in leaked real-world images





foldable phones are known for. Although there was little reason to doubt this leak, one report suggested that the phone One of the key upgrades expected this year is a new hinge which is supposed to enable the gapless design than Chineseare known for. Although there was little reason to doubt this leak, one report suggested that the phone won't close perfectly shut , but a new set of real-world images posted by tipster @GaryeonHan suggests that was a false alarm.









Galaxy Z Flip 5 The four images confirm the two biggest design improvements that theis expected to flaunt this year.





Firstly, as countless leaks have said, the outer screen appears to have grown in size. If rumors are to be believed, it has gone from 1.9 inches to 3.4 inches. More importantly, it will reportedly be able to run full versions of popular Google apps. The bigger screen should allow it to compete favorably with the likes of the Motorola Razr Plus which have been appreciated for their generous and more useful cover units than the Flip 4.









Galaxy Z Flip 5 from becoming one of the The other big change is, of course, the sleek new design, with no gap in between when the phone is folded. As for that pesky crease, it still seems to be there but is hardly noticeable, and is unlikely to stop thefrom becoming one of the best foldable phones of 2023





Galaxy Z Flip 5 but the previous one showed the phone shrouded in a thick case. This is not the first time that we are seeing in the wild photos of thebut the previous one showed the phone shrouded in a thick case.





The phone will likely be powered by a custom version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and could be a little pricier than the outgoing model.





