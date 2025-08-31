Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?





Galaxy phone ? Which is why you may be thinking about getting one. But what if you are not on a Samsung phone ? We do know that you can download the Galaxy Wearable app from the Play Store. But will a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic work exactly the same for you as it would for someone who's on a Samsung





Well no, no it won't. There's a selection of features that are limited, meaning that you are essentially paying for them but don't get to use them.





The good news is that Samsung has made this much more evident over the past years. Samsung Health is available on all Android phones , and you will get all the readings it features (some will give limited information). Samsung Health Monitor is a separate app available only for Samsung phones, and this one will unlock the more advanced features.

Which Health features are limited on a non-Samsung phone?





Blood Pressure and ECG









Getting your Galaxy Watch to read blood pressure is already hard enough. You first need to calibrate and "teach" the Watch to do so with a cuff-based monitor. Needless to say, throwing another variable in the mix — like while different Android phone to pair the watch to — is definitely something Samsung didn't want to deal with. So, Blood Pressure measurements are limited only within the Galaxy ecosystem. You can still enter blood pressure measurements manually within Samsung Health if you want to keep track of your info all in one place.





The same goes for ECG, and there's good reason for that. In order to even put such functionality in consumer electronics, it needs to pass FDA approval. And you can only go through the process if you can show exactly how the devices will work. Samsung only has control over its own Samsung phones, therefore it has obtained FDA approval for ECG measurements with a Galaxy Watch paired to a Samsung Galaxy phone , period.





Irregular heart rhythm notifications





The same goes for IRHN — it's an FDA-approved feature, therefore Samsung needs it to be locked within the ecosystem to ensure accuracy and control. The good news is that you can still use the heart rate tracking feature on the Galaxy Watch 8 when paired to any Android phone .



Sleep Apnea and Snoring Detection





While basic sleep tracking is available when paired to any Android phone , the more advanced Sleep Apnea detection will only work if you have a Samsung phone , too. For what it's worth, you can still use Snoring Detection with any Android phone .





Samsung Health seems to be mostly fully-featured





The three features above come from the Samsung Health Monitor app. The Samsung Health app is separate, and is the main hub for the fitness and welness features that Samsung provides. You can install Samsung Health on any contemporary Android phone . And it will still give you:





Energy Score









One of the big new features of the Galaxy Watch 8 series is the so-called "Energy Score". It is a complex system that looks at your activity, heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate during sleep, and sleep timing and quality. It'll then give you an overall "Energy Score" with a breakdown of what you're doing right and what needs attention.





This will all work on Samsung and non-Samsung Android (10 and above) phones. However, Samsung also says it'll use AI to suggest better and more appropriate actions you may need to take to improve your energy score. I still haven't gotten such an AI suggestion, so we can't comment on what you are missing out on here.





Miscellaneous features





Camera Control









You can use the Galaxy Watch 8 as a remote viewfinder, which is a godsend for vloggers that use their phone to record themselves, or for group photos with the phone propped up somewhere. It only works if your Galaxy Watch is paired to a Galaxy phone , though.





Samsung Pay





Obviously, you can't set up and use Samsung Pay on a Galaxy Watch if you don't have a Samsung phone . The good news is that the Galaxy Watch 8 does support Google Wallet, so you should be set either way!





AI-based quick replies





Whenever you get a message through one of the popular text apps, you get quick reply suggestions to respond with. If you are paired to a Samsung phone , these replies can be context-aware and more accurate. Otherwise, you get a list of pre-made quick replies that you can edit and prepare beforehand.





Modes and Routines









Modes and Routines are an automated feature that can activate specific things contextually. Like silence your phone and switch to dark mode, limit specific apps or notifications when you arrive to work, disable Always On Display at night, turn on Power Saving, et cetera. You can only set up Modes and Routines on a Galaxy phone and then sync them to a Galaxy Watch so it acts accordingly.





Galaxy Watch Kids





Did you know you can set up a Galaxy Watch as a kid's device? You need the LTE model, and you can set it up for calls and messages, so your kid doesn't take a phone to school. Plus, you get to check the device's location whenever you need to.





But you can only set that up if you have a Galaxy phone in the first place.





Should you still go for it?









Things like ECG, Sleep Apnea detection, and IHRN are way up on the list of a Galaxy Watch's selling points. Considering that they are included in the price, it does feel like you are missing out if you don't get to use them.





On the other hand, the new Galaxy Watch 8 series do look pretty, run really nice, and have a generally good battery life (by smartwatch standards). You still get access to workout tracking, step counting, sleep tracking, the Samsung Energy Score and Sleep Score. It's based on Wear OS, so Watch apps from the Play Store are fully compatible, and you get all the smart features like fall detection, SOS request, email and calendar sync, et cetera.





Plus the other new features, like the Running Coach, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Indes, the innovative Body Composition measurements, and AGEs Index.





So, in general, the Galaxy Watch 8 , Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and Galaxy Watch Ultra can be viewed as Android smartwatches with something extra sprinkled on top. It just so happens that if you have more stuff on top if you own a Samsung phone . Good value, but you will still enjoy a pretty helpful and cool device otherwise, too!





