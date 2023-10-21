Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE+ prices slashed for the first time

There are some perfectly good devices that are hard to love because of their enormous price tags. Samsung and Apple's high-end tablets might be jammed full of tech, but they are pricey, with many features that an average person is never going to use. For all such folks, Samsung recently introduced the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE Plus and they are on sale for a cash discount for the first time since release.





The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE Plus have all the core features of a decent tablet . They both have 90Hz screens for silky smooth scrolling.





Tab S9 FE 8GB 256GB 10.9 inches 90Hz LCD screen | 5nm Exynos 1380 | 8,000mAH battery | 45W charging | S Pen | MicroSD Slot | Samsung Dex | Five years of support | IP68 dust/water resistant $57 off (11%) Buy at Amazon Tab S9 FE Plus 8GB/128GB 12.4 inches 90Hz LCD screen | 5nm Exynos 1380 | 10,090mAH battery | 45W charging | S Pen | MicroSD Slot | Samsung Dex | Dual rear cameras | Five years of support | IP68 dust/water resistant $57 off (10%) Buy at Amazon





The slates are powered by the 5nm Samsung Exynos 1380 chips. The chip is plenty fast for the sort of things a person buys a tablet for such as browsing the internet, using social media apps, reading, and online shopping.





It won't falter when multitasking and is also suitable for moderate productivity tasks. Speaking of productivity, despite being affordable, the slates come with a free S Pen stylus, which can be used for scribbling notes or signing documents.





The Tab S9 FE sports a 10.9-inch LCD screen and has an 8,000mAh battery. The variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage has a street price of $519.99 but Amazon is currently offering a discount of $57 on it.





The Tab S9 FE Plus has a bigger 12.4-inch display and it packs a 10,090mAh cell. The 8GB/128GB model costs $599.99 but Amazon is selling it for $57 off.





Those are really impressive discounts, considering the tablets just came out and ship with a free S Pen. In contrast, if you were buying a 256GB iPad mini with the Apple Pencil, it would cost you $778, whereas an iPad Air with Apple's stylus would set you back $878.





And it's not just the price alone. Samsung's new tablets are genuinely amazing devices. They support 45W fast charging and feature expandable storage. They also have Samsung DeX for a desktop-like interface. They are also among the few tablets with water and dust resistance.