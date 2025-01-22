Galaxy S25 users will get better hearing aid and screenreader experiences
Alongside the release of the Galaxy 25 series today, new Android accessibility features have been announced to make life a little easier for hearing and seeing-impaired users.
The benefits of the new Bluetooth Low Energy Audio (LE Audio) technology will be extended to the popular GN Hearing and Oticon Intent hearing aids. The LE Audio tech will standardize support for Bluetooth with hearing aids to enable better interoperability. The next generation of Bluetooth audio will ensure that hearing aid users enjoy high-quality sound directly through their hearing instruments.
This will allow people to better manage hearing aids. The new tech will allow people to take calls through their hearing aids, so they won't have to worry about using another device for hands-free calling.
The Galaxy S25 will be the first to support this integration, and it will also roll out to the Google Pixel 9 with Android 16 beta and Galaxy S24 with Android 15 in the coming weeks.
Another accessibility feature that has been announced is screenreader experiences for consumers who are blind or have low vision. Updates to TalkBack, Android’s screenreader, will make it easier for visually impaired people to use their Android phones.
The Galaxy S25 will be the first Android phone to let people who use braille use their screens via HID. Bluetooth HID or Human Interface Device is a profile that defines how a device with Bluetooth connectivity can discover the feature set of a Bluetooth HID device.
These features will also first appear on the Galaxy S25, before being rolled out to more phones and tablets running Android 15.
The tech will also make it easier to switch between different hearing aid settings through their device's system settings. Bluetooth LE will allow for lower latency connections, leading to improved synchronization when playing games or watching videos.
TalkBack will now use Google's Gemini models to provide more detailed image descriptions.
