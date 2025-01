Galaxy S25 users will get better hearing aid and screenreader experiences

Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Galaxy S25





Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $1,250+ off $399 99 $1419 99 $1020 off (72%) The Galaxy S25 Ultra is officially here! You can now pre-order the mighty Samsung flagship for up to $1,250+ off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900, and you also get a $120 free storage upgrade. Additionally, you get up to $350 Samsung Credits. Pre-order at Samsung Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Plus for up to $800+ off $299 99 $999 99 $700 off (70%) The exciting Galaxy S25 Plus has finally been revealed. Pre-orders are now open, and you can pre-order a unit for up to $700 off at the Samsung Store with eligible trade-ins. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available, which includes your Reservation Gift. Pre-order at Samsung



Another accessibility feature that has been announced is screenreader experiences for consumers who are blind or have low vision. Updates to TalkBack, Android’s screenreader, will make it easier for visually impaired people to use their



The Galaxy S25 will be the first Android phone to let people who use braille use their screens via HID. Bluetooth HID or Human Interface Device is a profile that defines how a device with Bluetooth connectivity can discover the feature set of a Bluetooth HID device.



TalkBack will now use Google's Gemini models to provide more detailed image descriptions.



These features will also first appear on the Galaxy S25 , before being rolled out to more phones and tablets running Android 15 . Another accessibility feature that has been announced is screenreader experiences for consumers who are blind or have low vision. Updates to TalkBack, Android’s screenreader, will make it easier for visually impaired people to use their Android phones Thewill be the firstto let people who use braille use their screens via HID. Bluetooth HID or Human Interface Device is a profile that defines how a device with Bluetooth connectivity can discover the feature set of a Bluetooth HID device.TalkBack will now use Google's Gemini models to provide more detailed image descriptions.These features will also first appear on the, before being rolled out to more phones and tablets running

This will allow people to better manage hearing aids. The new tech will allow people to take calls through their hearing aids, so they won't have to worry about using another device for hands-free calling.The tech will also make it easier to switch between different hearing aid settings through their device's system settings. Bluetooth LE will allow for lower latency connections, leading to improved synchronization when playing games or watching videos.Thewill be the first to support this integration, and it will also roll out to the Google Pixel 9 with Android 16 beta and Galaxy S24 with Android 15 in the coming weeks.