Samsung may amp up Good Lock customization options with One UI 7

By
A Galaxy phone held in a person's hand in a coffee shop.
Samsung's One UI skin is a king of customization options. You can also use Samsung's Google Lock app to further customize your Galaxy phone to make it uniquely yours.

And now, the Korean company is said to be working on making Good Lock even more powerful with One UI 7, which is expected to be released later this year. The update will reportedly add more customization options to Good Lock, including Home Up customizations.

In the wild jungle of the internet, some screenshots of the Home Up Good Lock module of One UI 7 have been discovered. The screenshots detail the app's in-depth new customization options that Samsung is prepping.



The Home Up Good Lock module is responsible for providing you with customization options for the One UI launcher on Galaxy phones. Right now, it allows you to tweak the layout of Recent apps, change the Home Screen or Apps Screen grid size, increase or decrease the folder size, and more.

With One UI 7, you'll be reportedly getting the ability to tweak the home gesture animation. You will be able to choose between "Pixel by Pixel" and "The scent of a certain fruit" - which will seemingly switch to an iPhone-like animation.

You are also provided with a "Simple tuning" option which lets you increase or decrease the animation speed. But that's not all! The "Advanced tuning" setting lets you fine-tune each system animation individually, providing you with options such as duration, scale, blur, and others.

There are also new folder personalization options. You will be getting settings like Large Folder, which allows you to tweak its size and the grid size. The Popup Folder style is getting additional customizations such as Variable size and Fixed Position.

It seems based on all the leaked screenshots that One UI 7 will bring customization to a new level by amping up the Home Up module of Good Lock. I personally really like these fined-tuned customization options and am for one jealous of Galaxy owners.

All in all, I think Samsung providing even more customization options to Galaxy phones is amazing, and one of the ways the company stands out from the competition. Good job, Samsung!
