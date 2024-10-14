Samsung may amp up Good Lock customization options with One UI 7

Home gesture animation tuning pic.twitter.com/BYBWoNAmWG — Vince Lawrence ✪ (@renz_pzaway) October 12, 2024







You are also provided with a "Simple tuning" option which lets you increase or decrease the animation speed. But that's not all! The "Advanced tuning" setting lets you fine-tune each system animation individually, providing you with options such as duration, scale, blur, and others.



There are also new folder personalization options. You will be getting settings like Large Folder, which allows you to tweak its size and the grid size. The Popup Folder style is getting additional customizations such as Variable size and Fixed Position.





Recommended Stories