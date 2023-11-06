Samsung kicks off AI Forum 2023, showcases latest advancements in AI

The spotlight has recently shifted toward Generative AI technology, as it provides us the potential to unlock new solutions and address long-standing challenges. But the need for in-depth research on the safety, trustworthiness, and sustainability of AI is increasing at the same time

Since everyone is launching their own AI assistant these days, even Elon Musk , it’s no surprise that there’s a two-day event fully dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI). Samsung AI Forum 2023 is the yearly event where the South Korean company showcases key advancements in AI and computer engineering.At this year’s event, Samsung will share information about the latest research achievements in both domains that contribute to its next-generation semiconductor technology.The first day of the event is hosted by the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT), while the second day will be hosted on November 8 by Samsung Research at the Samsung R&D campus in Soul, Korea.,” said Kye Hyun Kyung, President and CEO of Samsung Electronics’ Device Solutions (DS) Division.Samsung says that its AI Forum event is expected to gather over 1,000 attendees during the first day, including leading academics, industry experts, researchers, and students.Speaking of which, Samsung is also hosting a ceremony to announce the winners of the Samsung AI Researcher Award and the Samsung AI/CE (computer engineering) Challenge during the forum.The event feels like a great opportunity for experts all over the world to meet and discuss how AI and semiconductor technologies will evolve in the coming years. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for any interesting piece of information Samsung plans to reveal during the 2-day event.