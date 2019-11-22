The Galaxy S11 5G leaks with 25W charging and Video Spin camera mode
The phone carries the internal model number SM-G9860, and, given that the S10 series is denoted with SM-G97xx, with the S10+ 5G in particular being SM-G977x, it's not hard to deduce that this G9860 that leaked would be the 5G model of the middle Galaxy S11 child.
It is also coupled with Samsung's first USB-C charger, the EP-TA800 that comes bundled with the Galaxy S10+ 5G and pumps its large 4500mAh battery full of electrons in no time.
That's 25W of charging power, and, if you think that Samsung's third party 45W charger will top off the same battery much faster, tests beg to differ, as the largest detected difference we detected to be around the 15 minute mark, not really worth the trouble.
In addition, Samsung's supposedly amazing Galaxy S11 camera kit keeps adding features to the already impressive rumored hardware via trademarks. It is expected that the S11 will sport a quad-camera setup with a 108MP main sensor and at least 5x zoom abilities, and those will be put to good use, apparently.
The folks from LetsGoDigital just discovered that Samsung has trademarked the new Single Take and Video Spin camera features, adding to the Space Zoom one not long ago. The moral of the story? With great camera and a much better battery life, the S11 series is shaping up to be a hit whenever it lands in the spring.
4 Comments
1. tbreezy
Posts: 138; Member since: Aug 11, 2019
posted on 1 hour ago 0
2. saif2711
Posts: 106; Member since: Feb 22, 2016
posted on 45 min ago 0
3. Well-Manicured-Man
Posts: 709; Member since: Jun 16, 2015
posted on 39 min ago 0
4. tbreezy
Posts: 138; Member since: Aug 11, 2019
posted on 36 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):