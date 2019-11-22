Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
The Galaxy S11 5G leaks with 25W charging and Video Spin camera mode

Daniel Petrov   /  Nov 22, 2019
The Galaxy S11 5G leaks with 25W charging and Video Spin camera mode
Samsung's Galaxy S11 is being fleshed out more every day now, but for the first time we are getting a tangible evidence that, first, it exists, and, second, it will be available in a 5G form, too.

The proof comes courtesy of the Chinese certification authorities, the equivalent of the FCC in the US, where a unit made in Vietnam, where most S-series flagships for the US market are assembled, made a database cameo yesterday.

The phone carries the internal model number SM-G9860, and, given that the S10 series is denoted with SM-G97xx, with the S10+ 5G in particular being SM-G977x, it's not hard to deduce that this G9860 that leaked would be the 5G model of the middle Galaxy S11 child.

It is also coupled with Samsung's first USB-C charger, the EP-TA800 that comes bundled with the Galaxy S10+ 5G and pumps its large 4500mAh battery full of electrons in no time. 

That's 25W of charging power, and, if you think that Samsung's third party 45W charger will top off the same battery much faster, tests beg to differ, as the largest detected difference we detected to be around the 15 minute mark, not really worth the trouble.


In addition, Samsung's supposedly amazing Galaxy S11 camera kit keeps adding features to the already impressive rumored hardware via trademarks. It is expected that the S11 will sport a quad-camera setup with a 108MP main sensor and at least 5x zoom abilities, and those will be put to good use, apparently. 

The folks from LetsGoDigital just discovered that Samsung has trademarked the new Single Take and Video Spin camera features, adding to the Space Zoom one not long ago. The moral of the story? With great camera and a much better battery life, the S11 series is shaping up to be a hit whenever it lands in the spring.

tbreezy
1. tbreezy

Posts: 138; Member since: Aug 11, 2019

Cannot believe 25W charging is still a thing when Huawei and OnePlus are shipping devices with far more.

posted on 1 hour ago

saif2711
2. saif2711

Posts: 106; Member since: Feb 22, 2016

One plus 8/pro are surely coming with 50W or 65W considering their sister brands oppo/realme have already launched some of their smartphones with these beast chargers in Asia.

posted on 45 min ago

Well-Manicured-Man
3. Well-Manicured-Man

Posts: 709; Member since: Jun 16, 2015

50w or 65w chargers damage your phone’s battery during charging. Your battery will start to lose capacity soon after using such chargers. 18w to 25w is the best compromise if you want to maintain battery capacity.

posted on 39 min ago

tbreezy
4. tbreezy

Posts: 138; Member since: Aug 11, 2019

Lol, I heard this excuse when Huawei brought 40W and guess what? Most of us with Mate 20 Pro and P30 Pro still have great battery life.

posted on 36 min ago

