The Galaxy S11 5G leaks with 25W charging and Video Spin camera mode

The proof comes courtesy of the Chinese certification authorities, the equivalent of the FCC in the US, where a unit made in Vietnam, where most S-series flagships for the US market are assembled, made a database cameo yesterday.





The phone carries the internal model number SM-G9860, and, given that the S10 series is denoted with SM-G97xx, with the S10+ 5G in particular being SM-G977x, it's not hard to deduce that this G9860 that leaked would be the 5G model of the middle Galaxy S11 child.





It is also coupled with Samsung's first USB-C charger, the EP-TA800 that comes bundled with the Galaxy S10+ 5G and pumps its large 4500mAh battery full of electrons in no time.





That's 25W of charging power, and, if you think that Samsung's third party 45W charger will top off the same battery much faster, tests beg to differ, as the largest detected difference we detected to be around the 15 minute mark, not really worth the trouble.









In addition, Samsung's supposedly amazing Galaxy S11 camera kit keeps adding features to the already impressive rumored hardware via trademarks. It is expected that the S11 will sport a quad-camera setup with a 108MP main sensor and at least 5x zoom abilities, and those will be put to good use, apparently.





The folks from LetsGoDigital just discovered that Samsung has trademarked the new Single Take and Video Spin camera features, adding to the Space Zoom one not long ago. The moral of the story? With great camera and a much better battery life , the S11 series is shaping up to be a hit whenever it lands in the spring.





Samsung's Galaxy S11 is being fleshed out more every day now, but for the first time we are getting a tangible evidence that, first, it exists, and, second, it will be available in a 5G form, too.