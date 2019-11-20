Samsung Android

Revealed: the secret behind Galaxy S11's rumored longer battery life

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Nov 20, 2019, 8:15 AM

The Galaxy S11 series is very likely to have much longer battery life in aggregate, compared to its S10 series predecessors. The reasoning behind this speculation is not only that it will probably run on more efficient processors than the ones we have now, or that Samsung will use a newer generation more frugal OLED display tech.

While both of these are true, the Galaxy S11 may have better battery life than the S10 simply because the eventual battery capacities indicate that the packs will be much larger. The battery of the eventual Galaxy S11e, or whatever Samsung calls it, leaked packing 3730mAh, against a 3100mAh battery in the S10e. 

The regular S11 is said to boast the Note 10+ battery of 4300mAh, against 3400mAh for the S10 model, while the S11+ may pack a battery close to the 5000mAh mark, like the Galaxy M30. The reasoning? Well, the 5G versions of those phones are going to be battery hogs, so Samsung will have to up the ante in the endurance department. Also, Huawei, and even Apple with the 11 Pro Max, are eating its lunch in the flagship battery life department.

Galaxy S10 series Galaxy S11 series (expected)
3100mAh (Galaxy S10e)3730mAh (Galaxy S11e)
3400mAh (Galaxy S10)4300mAh (Galaxy S11)
4100mAh (S10+)
4300mAh (Note 10+)
4500mAh (S10+ 5G)		5000mAh (Galaxy S11+)


Also, because it can now. Buried in a Korean media industry report today, is the fact that the local ITM Semiconductor has begun supplying next-gen battery Protection Module Packages (PMP) to Samsung for the Galaxy S11.

Galaxy S11 may end up with both great camera and long battery life


This fairly unexciting report, however, turns into a tangential confirmation that, besides a huge camera upgrade, the S11 series will boast one in the battery life department. How come? Well, the PMP tech allows for a much tighter packaging of the battery cells compared to what Samsung is using for the Galaxy S10 models, whose packs still require a holder case.

The pleasant side effect of using PMP for the Galaxy S11 batteries is that the overall size of the package can shrink by up to 57%, allowing for much larger capacities, smaller battery footprint leaving space for other stuff inside the phone, or a combination thereof. 


Samsung may have gone for the latter, bumping the battery capacity in a smaller package that would allow for more camera paraphernalia. 

In this day and age, camera prowess and longer battery life are arguably the most important aspects to get advantage in for a top-end phone, and Samsung could be delivering both with the S11 series. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

User123456789
Reply

1. User123456789

Posts: 1113; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Hope for the cameras, Samsung gets rid of warm colours and excess of HDR.

posted on 46 min ago

vehem84540
Reply

2. vehem84540

Posts: 3; Member since: 6 min ago

Start getting paid every month online from home more than $15k just by doing very simple and easy job from home. Last month i have earned $17954 from this online job just by giving this 2 hrs a day using my laptop. I am now a good online earner. Get this job you guys also and start earning money online right now by follow details Here══════❥❥❥❥❥ Geosalary­.­­­com

posted on 4 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

OnePlus-8-Pro-design-leak-fourth-camera
This OnePlus 8 Pro design leak solves the mystery of the quad camera
motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
Dont-buy-the-iPhone-11-there-is-a-better-iPhone-bargain-around
Don't buy the iPhone 11 (there is a better iPhone bargain around)
john-legere-officially-leaves-t-mobile-unknown-destination
John Legere is officially leaving T-Mobile for an unknown destination
samsung-galaxy-s11-refined-design-no-waterfall-screen-tiny-bezels
Samsung's Galaxy S11 will come with a refined design snubbing a big new trend
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-camera-specifications-features-leak
The Galaxy S11's 108MP camera may support 8K video and loads more
iPhone-11-Pro-ultra-wide-angle-camera-tips-and-tricks
How to use iPhone 11 Pro's ultra wide-angle camera to take awesome pictures
Motorola-razr-2019-foldable-technology-Samsung-Galaxy-Fold
Motorola is confident its new razr phone won't break like the Samsung Galaxy Fold

Popular stories

T-Mobiles-prepaid-5G-network-plan-prices
T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low
Those-who-pre-ordered-the-Pixel-4-feel-unloved-by-Google
You can't blame those who pre-ordered the Pixel 4 for being upset with Google
t-mobile-verizon-disney-plus-tweet-john-legere-att-jab
T-Mobile takes a swing at Verizon (and Disney+) and John Legere hits back at AT&T on Twitter
This-is-the-flexible-Motorola-RAZR-2019-notch-carbon-fiber-and-all
The flexible Motorola RAZR 2019 leaks in full with notch, carbon, and all
motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
Legere-to-stay-at-T-Mobile
Good news for Team Magenta: John Legere will reportedly remain at T-Mobile
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included
Google-widens-Assistant-Ambient-Mode-rollout
Google widens rollout of feature that turns your Android phone into a smart display

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.