Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android

First Note 10 vs 10 Lite benchmarks show how Samsung democratized the S Pen

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Nov 28, 2019, 7:39 AM
First Note 10 vs 10 Lite benchmarks show how Samsung democratized the S Pen
The Note 10+ has barely begun making waves through the discount circuit and even on Black Friday you can't get one for totally free with a new carrier line. Fret not, though, as a so-called Note 10 Lite will be making a cameo soon, and it might very well be issued as an update to Samsung's upper midrange A series.

Codenamed internally as the SM-AN815F or SM-N770F, depending on whose leak you ask, it may indicate something that has never been done before by Samsung - an A-series/S Pen hybrid that will likely come at a much lower price point than the Note 10+, but still sport the signature Note line stylus in some shape or form.

The Note 10 Lite was spotted by Mysmartprice on Geekbench today, and we matched its latest score with the latest one from the 6.3" Galaxy Note 10. While the exact screen size of the so-called 10 Lite/A81 has not leaked in a credible manner so far, these Geekbench scores divulge the rest of the specs.


As you can see, instead of the latest Exynos 9825 that the Note 10 enjoys outside of the US market, the Ntoe 10 Lite is powered by the Note 9's Exynos 9810 processor, and has 6GB RAM instead of the 8GB amount in the Note 10.

The eventual Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A81, or whatever Samsung calls it, will have one undeniable advantage before the Note 10, though - it will come carrying Android 10, whereas the Note 10 will have to wait until early 2020 to get the latest Android goods. 

Moreover, the S Pen for the Lite model has already been stamped for approval at the FCC, so we keep our hopes up that this thing will make it to US carriers somehow.
$749.99 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 on Amazon

Related phones

Galaxy Note 10
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.3" 1080 x 2280 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 10 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 256 GB
  • Battery 3500 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

rkoforever90
Reply

1. rkoforever90

Posts: 475; Member since: Dec 03, 2011

The specs are good enough for me. I hope they don't put a 3500mah battery like the note 10

posted on 43 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-s10-android-10-stable-update-rollout-begins
The first stable Android 10 updates for Galaxy S10 devices have arrived
samsung-galaxy-s9-s10-note-10-android-10-update-schedule
Samsung's Galaxy S9, S10, and Note 10 families could all get Android 10 in January
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-Samsung-display
Apple's mysterious 5.4" iPhone 12 Pro will have a top-shelf Samsung display
Best-Black-Friday-deals-Amazon-Verizon-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-price-discount-doorbusters
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Amazon, Best Buy, Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Verizon, Walmart, T-Mobile, etc
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
best-smart-speakers-and-displays-in-2019
Best smart speakers and smart displays in 2019
samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
Apple-Watch-sleep-tracking-app-vs-cheap-smart-fitness-Band-5
Do the Apple Watch sleep tracking apps beat a $40 fitness bracelet?

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
T-Mobile-Caller-Verified-supported-smartphones
T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
Black-Friday-Pixel-deals-the-best-deals-for-Pixel-4-Pixel-3-Pixel-3a
Black Friday Pixel deals: the best deals for Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival
razr-2-could-include-new-sensors-including-one-in-display-for-fingerprints
Motorola razr 2 could feature side sensors and an in-display fingerprint reader

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.