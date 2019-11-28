First Note 10 vs 10 Lite benchmarks show how Samsung democratized the S Pen
The Note 10 Lite was spotted by Mysmartprice on Geekbench today, and we matched its latest score with the latest one from the 6.3" Galaxy Note 10. While the exact screen size of the so-called 10 Lite/A81 has not leaked in a credible manner so far, these Geekbench scores divulge the rest of the specs.
As you can see, instead of the latest Exynos 9825 that the Note 10 enjoys outside of the US market, the Ntoe 10 Lite is powered by the Note 9's Exynos 9810 processor, and has 6GB RAM instead of the 8GB amount in the Note 10.
The eventual Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A81, or whatever Samsung calls it, will have one undeniable advantage before the Note 10, though - it will come carrying Android 10, whereas the Note 10 will have to wait until early 2020 to get the latest Android goods.
Moreover, the S Pen for the Lite model has already been stamped for approval at the FCC, so we keep our hopes up that this thing will make it to US carriers somehow.
1 Comment
1. rkoforever90
Posts: 475; Member since: Dec 03, 2011
posted on 43 min ago 1
