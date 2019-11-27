Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
FCC approves S Pen for Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Nov 27, 2019, 10:12 PM
FCC approves S Pen for Galaxy Note 10 Lite
As you might already know, Samsung plans to unveil the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite next month. Yesterday, the FCC released (via SamMobile) information pertaining to the regulatory agency's approval of the Bluetooth enabled S Pen that will be found in the box with the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The documentation from the FCC doesn't give much away about the accessory, except that we know it will support Bluetooth LE and have an E-label which can be accessed on the phone by going to Settings > About phone > Status.

What isn't known is whether the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will have a simple Bluetooth enabled S Pen in the box or the more feature-rich version that comes with the Galaxy Note 10 series. The latter includes a 6-axis gyroscope that allows Air Actions to be employed. With Air Actions, certain gestures such as flicking the S Pen, or pressing on it can control streaming content and snap a photo by remote control. The S Pen on the Galaxy Note 10 also helps make it easier to edit videos on the phone. Again, it isn't certain whether these features will be found on the S Pen that will be packed in the box with the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.


Just a couple of days ago, we told you about a theory that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be a rebranded Galaxy A81 model. This would make sense considering that the Galaxy S10 Lite is apparently going to be a rebranded Galaxy A91. Leaks about the Galaxy Note 10 Lite have been sparse; based on the Galaxy A80 we can imagine the A81/Galaxy Note 10 Lite sporting a 6.7-inch AMOLED display powered by the Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 735 SoC (depending on when the phone is launched). Furthermore, it would seem reasonable to expect 8GB of memory along with 128GB of storage on the device. While the Galaxy A80 features a rotating camera, that could be replaced by the punch-hole based Infinity-O display and a vertically mounted triple-camera setup on the back.

