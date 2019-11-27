FCC approves S Pen for Galaxy Note 10 Lite
As you might already know, Samsung plans to unveil the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite next month. Yesterday, the FCC released (via SamMobile) information pertaining to the regulatory agency's approval of the Bluetooth enabled S Pen that will be found in the box with the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The documentation from the FCC doesn't give much away about the accessory, except that we know it will support Bluetooth LE and have an E-label which can be accessed on the phone by going to Settings > About phone > Status.
Just a couple of days ago, we told you about a theory that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be a rebranded Galaxy A81 model. This would make sense considering that the Galaxy S10 Lite is apparently going to be a rebranded Galaxy A91. Leaks about the Galaxy Note 10 Lite have been sparse; based on the Galaxy A80 we can imagine the A81/Galaxy Note 10 Lite sporting a 6.7-inch AMOLED display powered by the Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 735 SoC (depending on when the phone is launched). Furthermore, it would seem reasonable to expect 8GB of memory along with 128GB of storage on the device. While the Galaxy A80 features a rotating camera, that could be replaced by the punch-hole based Infinity-O display and a vertically mounted triple-camera setup on the back.
