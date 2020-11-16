Leak details battery capacity of the upcoming Galaxy Buds Beyond
The Galaxy Buds Beyond are believed to be the next true-wireless earbuds by Samsung, expected to be released alongside the flagship series Galaxy S21 early next year. Now, a certification listing is showing us the battery capacity for the earbuds, it will reportedly be 472 mAh, shares Android Central.
The upcoming Galaxy Buds have been spotted in a Chinese 3C certification listing, which revealed that their battery capacity will most likely be the same as the Galaxy Buds Live. Additionally, the TWS earbuds are rumored to feature a more traditional design, differentiating them from the Galaxy Buds Live’s bean-like looks.
Earlier this month, a US trademark filing leaked the possible name of the upcoming earbuds, Galaxy Buds Beyond. A report also stated that Samsung was planning to include a pair of the new Galaxy Buds with the S21 series phones; however, this is still unconfirmed information.
At the moment, there’s no other information on the Galaxy Buds Beyond available, other than their possible release date on the rumored January 14 Samsung Unpacked event.