Forget the elusive AirPods Studio and grab these awesome Bose headphones at $150 off while you can

(30-day free trial)





In case you're wondering, no, the QuietComfort 35 Series II have never been this affordable before, and something tells us you will only get one more stab at a similarly massive price cut by the end of the year on Black Friday and/or Cyber Monday.









Obviously, there's no reason to wait that long to pick up a pair of over-ear headphones featuring three levels of "world-class" noise cancellation technology, as well as state-of-the-art overall sound quality, a battery life of 20 hours or so on a single charge, native Alexa and Google Assistant integration for hands-free access to millions of songs and playlists, and a sleek design made from a robust combination of premium materials like glass-filled nylon and corrosion-resistant stainless steel wrapped in luxury Alcantara.





More Amazon Prime Day deals:







Before deciding to pull the trigger, you may want to keep in mind this is essentially an older version of the even prettier and more powerful Bose 700 Noise Cancelling headphones, which are however available at a significantly higher price for Amazon Prime Day after a modest $20 discount requiring no Prime membership to claim. So, yeah, if you want a bargain, the QC 35 Series II is definitely the way to go.