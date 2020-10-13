Get Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $700

Forget the elusive AirPods Studio and grab these awesome Bose headphones at $150 off while you can

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 13, 2020, 11:46 AM
Forget the elusive AirPods Studio and grab these awesome Bose headphones at $150 off while you can
Whether Apple ends up unveiling the highly anticipated (and purportedly overpriced) AirPods Studio headphones later today or not, we can probably all agree that the Cupertino-based tech giant will be facing an uphill battle trying to eclipse Bose and Sony's incredibly popular and extremely well-reviewed premium noise-cancelling over-ear options.

It's pretty much impossible to compete against the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II cans when these puppies are on sale at a hefty discount, which is exactly what's happening on Amazon right now. Naturally, you'll need a Prime subscription to shave a whopping 150 bucks off the regular price of the high-end wireless headphones in your choice of three different paint jobs, equating to an absolutely mind-blowing 43 percent markdown.

(30-day free trial)

In case you're wondering, no, the QuietComfort 35 Series II have never been this affordable before, and something tells us you will only get one more stab at a similarly massive price cut by the end of the year on Black Friday and/or Cyber Monday.


Obviously, there's no reason to wait that long to pick up a pair of over-ear headphones featuring three levels of "world-class" noise cancellation technology, as well as state-of-the-art overall sound quality, a battery life of 20 hours or so on a single charge, native Alexa and Google Assistant integration for hands-free access to millions of songs and playlists, and a sleek design made from a robust combination of premium materials like glass-filled nylon and corrosion-resistant stainless steel wrapped in luxury Alcantara.

Before deciding to pull the trigger, you may want to keep in mind this is essentially an older version of the even prettier and more powerful Bose 700 Noise Cancelling headphones, which are however available at a significantly higher price for Amazon Prime Day after a modest $20 discount requiring no Prime membership to claim. So, yeah, if you want a bargain, the QC 35 Series II is definitely the way to go.

