Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Apps Huawei Wearables

Fitify is the first third-party app for Huawei smartwatches

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Feb 24, 2021, 7:23 AM
Fitify is the first third-party app for Huawei smartwatches
Huawei smartphones may be banned in the US but smartwatches and other wearable devices are running the company’s proprietary LiteOS and don’t breach any restrictions. Furthermore, Huawei smartwatches sport top-notch hardware and their battery can last for days. The only problem is the limited number of apps on the LiteOS but that’s about to change.

Also Read: Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro review

Huawei has just announced the first third-party app for wearable devices, and it’s big news for a number of reasons. First, this goes to show that the company is shifting its focus towards the wearable market, at least outside China. And that’s perfectly understandable, considering that the US trade ban isn’t going away anytime soon.

Second, the decision to open its wearable platform for third-party developers could bring Huawei smartwatches to the next level - providing software content for what is already really solid hardware. The integration of the Fitify app, which is a popular fitness app with millions of users from around the world, is meant to start a new wave of third-party apps coming to Huawei wearables.


Fitify is now available for all Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro users, and Huawei said it plans to offer a "one-stop, full-spectrum operational support for all app content providers" that decide to hop on and develop apps for Huawei wearable devices.

That’s really cool, we enjoyed our time with the Watch GT 2 Pro and it was hampered only by the lack of apps to show the watch’s true capabilities. Hopefully, the list of third-party apps will grow exponentially and we’ll get another big competitor in the wearable space. Competition is always a good thing!

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
New 50MP Samsung camera sensor with Dual Pixel Pro brings one autofocus to rule them all
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5a leaks in full with dual-camera setup, very familiar design
Popular stories
T-Mobile blows Verizon out of the water with a new maxed-out 5G plan
Popular stories
The best unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G family deals are back with a bang

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
Possible 5G alliance between Amazon and Dish could prove a 'nightmare' for existing US carriers
Popular stories
Full OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E specs sheet leaks out, not the cameras you were looking for
Popular stories
Hidden code points to in-display face unlock, fingerprint scanner for Pixel 6 5G
Popular stories
Android 12 Developer Preview hints that a 5G Pixel 6 XL is coming
Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install iOS 14.5 as soon as it's released; here's why

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless