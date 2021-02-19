Huawei plans to cut smartphone production in half
Back in November last year, Huawei sold off its Honor sub-brand freeing it from the ban imposed by the U.S. Commerce Department. Last month, there was speculation that Huawei was planning to pull off the same trick with its flagship "Mate" and P" smartphone lines but Huawei co-founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei stated that Huawei has no plans to sell its smartphone business.
It’s a strange paradox - Huawei was on target to become the world’s number one smartphone brand and then everything went south in a blink of an eye. There’s still a chance for the brand to bounce back if Biden’s administration decides to reevaluate Huawei’s place on the blacklist. Unfortunately for Huawei, the new Commerce Secretary, Gina Raimondo, has said that she sees “no reason” why the company shouldn’t remain under the trade embargo.