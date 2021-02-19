Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Huawei Polls

Huawei plans to cut smartphone production in half

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Feb 19, 2021, 8:20 AM
Huawei plans to cut smartphone production in half
Huawei is in trouble but that’s not news anymore. The company was banned from selling its products in the US or working with US companies as of May 2019, and the ban was extended for another year in May 2020, effectively crippling Huawei’s smartphone business outside China.

Back in November last year, Huawei sold off its Honor sub-brand freeing it from the ban imposed by the U.S. Commerce Department. Last month, there was speculation that Huawei was planning to pull off the same trick with its flagship "Mate" and P" smartphone lines but Huawei co-founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei stated that Huawei has no plans to sell its smartphone business.

Now the repercussions of the US sanctions are starting to show. According to Nikkei Asia, Huawei plans to order components for 70 to 80 million smartphones this year, compared to the 189 million phones the company shipped in 2020. Other inside sources believe that the number is even smaller - around 50 million smartphones in total.

It’s a strange paradox - Huawei was on target to become the world’s number one smartphone brand and then everything went south in a blink of an eye. There’s still a chance for the brand to bounce back if Biden’s administration decides to reevaluate Huawei’s place on the blacklist. Unfortunately for Huawei, the new Commerce Secretary, Gina Raimondo, has said that she sees “no reason” why the company shouldn’t remain under the trade embargo. 

What do you think about all this?

Should Biden lift the ban on Huawei?

Vote View Result

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Should Apple just kill the iPhone 12 Mini?
Popular stories
Android 12 Developer Preview 1 arrives
Popular stories
What are the bestselling 5G phones in the US? It's 2021, and small handsets aren't on the list
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 series: tips and tricks

Popular stories

Popular stories
The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile
Popular stories
iOS 15: Release date and expected new features
Popular stories
Huawei founder and CEO says Apple makes the best 5G phones
Popular stories
T-Mobile will soon get a major retail footprint boost in Best Buy and Walmart stores
Popular stories
BlackBerry is inching closer to a big 5G-flavored smartphone comeback
Popular stories
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 is still reportedly in the works, now tipped for a fall release

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless