Fingerprint scanner stops working for some Pixel 7 Pro users after latest Android 14 beta





Pixel 7 Pro users say that the new Pixel 7 Pro units after the update, with some receiving the message: "Can't use fingerprint sensor. Visit a repair center." As first reported by Android Authority , someusers say that the new Android 14 beta has broken the fingerprint scanners on their phones. According to posts on Reddit , the fingerprint sensor has stopped working on someunits after the update, with some receiving the message: "Can't use fingerprint sensor. Visit a repair center."









The Pixel 7 Pro is apparently the only device that has been affected. Some affected users say that they had their phone's display replaced, though that doesn't seem to be the root of the problem as the issue doesn't affect only those who got new screens or replacement devices.





Regardless, this is a serious problem, considering unlocking your phone using a fingerprint sensor is a quick and seamless process. It will be an even bigger hassle if you use a fingerprint sensor to unlock access to apps you use.





Since the problem cropped up less than a day ago, it's not surprising that Google hasn't addressed it yet and for now, there's a user-proposed fix that appears to have taken care of the problem for many but not all users.





Pixel 7 Pro . You'll need a PC for this and you'll also be required to back up your data. Go If you have been affected, you might want to calibrate the fingerprint scanner in your. You'll need a PC for this and you'll also be required to back up your data. Go here to install the fingerprint calibration software.





If this doesn't solve the problem and you can't live without a functioning fingerprint sensor, you may want to consider unenrolling from the beta program and go back to the stable version, though be warned that you may lose saved data this way.