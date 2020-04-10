iOS Apps

Facebook gives iOS users peace of mind with Quiet Mode

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Apr 10, 2020, 5:34 AM
Facebook gives iOS users peace of mind with Quiet Mode
Facebook thinks that you're spending too much time on Facebook. With the lockdown situation, most of the social networks saw spikes in user activity, and now Facebook wants to address the excessive use of its mobile application. The company is launching Quiet Mode, a new feature for iOS users that will help them stay away from the app and take a breather.

As the name suggests, this new feature will shush all notifications for a period of time. You can schedule quiet hours, and if you try to use the app during such periods, a notification will pop-up showing the remaining quiet time as well as an option to "cheat" and use Facebook for 15 minutes.

Quiet Mode builds upon other time management features of Facebook and can show you 2 weeks of detailed statistics about your time spent in the app. Two years ago, the social service launched the Your Activity panel, developed in collaboration with mental health experts. It allowed users to choose how much time they want to spend on Facebook or Instagram and get notifications when they exceed it.

The new Quiet Mode feature takes a different approach. Rather than setting limits on your active time on Facebook, it focuses on the time away from the app. It's a necessary addition that can give you a little peace of mind during the frantic and heavy on coronavirus information days. The feature is already rolling out for iOS users and it should be live for everybody by May. There's also an Android release planned for sometime in April.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Newest Google Pixel 4a leak reveals every last detail, including no XL model
Newest Google Pixel 4a leak reveals every last detail, including no XL model
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Samsung has no intention to delay the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 launch
Samsung has no intention to delay the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 launch
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Oppo Find X2 Pro review

Popular stories

AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless