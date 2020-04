Facebook gives iOS users peace of mind with Quiet Mode

Facebook thinks that you're spending too much time on Facebook. With the lockdown situation, most of the social networks saw spikes in user activity, and now Facebook wants to address the excessive use of its mobile application. The company is launching Quiet Mode , a new feature for iOS users that will help them stay away from the app and take a breather.As the name suggests, this new feature will shush all notifications for a period of time. You can schedule quiet hours, and if you try to use the app during such periods, a notification will pop-up showing the remaining quiet time as well as an option to "cheat" and use Facebook for 15 minutes.Quiet Mode builds upon other time management features of Facebook and can show you 2 weeks of detailed statistics about your time spent in the app. Two years ago, the social service launched the Your Activity panel, developed in collaboration with mental health experts. It allowed users to choose how much time they want to spend on Facebook or Instagram and get notifications when they exceed it.The new Quiet Mode feature takes a different approach. Rather than setting limits on your active time on Facebook, it focuses on the time away from the app. It's a necessary addition that can give you a little peace of mind during the frantic and heavy on coronavirus information days. The feature is already rolling out for iOS users and it should be live for everybody by May. There's also an Android release planned for sometime in April.