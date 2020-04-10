Facebook gives iOS users peace of mind with Quiet Mode
Quiet Mode builds upon other time management features of Facebook and can show you 2 weeks of detailed statistics about your time spent in the app. Two years ago, the social service launched the Your Activity panel, developed in collaboration with mental health experts. It allowed users to choose how much time they want to spend on Facebook or Instagram and get notifications when they exceed it.
The new Quiet Mode feature takes a different approach. Rather than setting limits on your active time on Facebook, it focuses on the time away from the app. It's a necessary addition that can give you a little peace of mind during the frantic and heavy on coronavirus information days. The feature is already rolling out for iOS users and it should be live for everybody by May. There's also an Android release planned for sometime in April.