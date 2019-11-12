Facebook Pay launches in the United States

Wireless service Mobile payments

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 12, 2019, 9:20 PM
Facebook is jumping in the mobile payments bandwagon, as the company announced users in the United States can now use its Pay service. Facebook Pay promises to offer users an easy and secure payment experience not only across Facebook but also via Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

The new service allows Facebook users to add their preferred payment method to make payments and purchases on the apps mentioned above. Facebook Pay lets users set it up app-by-app, or choose to set it up for use across all apps, which means that it won't be automatically set up across the apps where the user is active unless they choose to do so.

Facebook Pay comes with nice-looking payment history, as well as the option to manage payment methods and update their settings in one place. The service also promises real-time customer support via live chat.

For the time being, Facebook Pay will begin rolling out on Facebook and Messenger this week in the US for fundraisers, in-game purchases, event tickets, person-to-person payments on Messenger and purchase from select Pages and businesses on Facebook Marketplace.

Over time, Facebook Pay will be made available to more people and places, including for use across Instagram and WhatsApp. Those living in the US can start using Facebook Pay on Facebook or Messenger by going to Settings / Facebook Pay.

The service supports most major credit and debit cards, as well as PayPal. It's also worth mentioning that all payments are processed in partnership with PayPal, Stripe and other companies.

ZEUS.the.thunder.god
1. ZEUS.the.thunder.god

Posts: 1163; Member since: Oct 05, 2011

Facebook can't be trusted especially with your financial information and that's exactly why Libra didn't take off. This company is rotten beyond imagination along with Zuckerberg.

posted on 2 days ago, 9:23 PM

shiv179
2. shiv179

Posts: 178; Member since: Aug 08, 2012

NO!!!!

posted on yesterday, 1:28 AM

XyAzario
3. XyAzario

Posts: 56; Member since: Mar 15, 2019

SMH, they are so relentless. I hope it doesn't become ubiquitous, but that can only be caused by non-techy people and Facebook paying businesses to use it.

posted on yesterday, 7:29 AM

antroid
6. antroid

Posts: 393; Member since: Jan 24, 2018

They want to be come an Apple of social media with as many services as possible including payment services. But it won't take off because they are not trust worthy.

posted on 8 hours ago

