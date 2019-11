Facebook Pay launches in the United States

Facebook is jumping in the mobile payments bandwagon, as the company announced users in the United States can now use its Pay service. Facebook Pay promises to offer users an easy and secure payment experience not only across Facebook but also via Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.The new service allows Facebook users to add their preferred payment method to make payments and purchases on the apps mentioned above. Facebook Pay lets users set it up app-by-app, or choose to set it up for use across all apps, which means that it won't be automatically set up across the apps where the user is active unless they choose to do so.Facebook Pay comes with nice-looking payment history, as well as the option to manage payment methods and update their settings in one place. The service also promises real-time customer support via live chat.For the time being, Facebook Pay will begin rolling out on Facebook and Messenger this week in the US for fundraisers, in-game purchases, event tickets, person-to-person payments on Messenger and purchase from select Pages and businesses on Facebook Marketplace Over time, Facebook Pay will be made available to more people and places, including for use across Instagram and WhatsApp. Those living in the US can start using Facebook Pay on Facebook or Messenger by going to Settings / Facebook Pay.The service supports most major credit and debit cards, as well as PayPal. It's also worth mentioning that all payments are processed in partnership with PayPal, Stripe and other companies.