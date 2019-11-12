Facebook Pay launches in the United States
Facebook Pay comes with nice-looking payment history, as well as the option to manage payment methods and update their settings in one place. The service also promises real-time customer support via live chat.
For the time being, Facebook Pay will begin rolling out on Facebook and Messenger this week in the US for fundraisers, in-game purchases, event tickets, person-to-person payments on Messenger and purchase from select Pages and businesses on Facebook Marketplace.
Over time, Facebook Pay will be made available to more people and places, including for use across Instagram and WhatsApp. Those living in the US can start using Facebook Pay on Facebook or Messenger by going to Settings / Facebook Pay.
The service supports most major credit and debit cards, as well as PayPal. It's also worth mentioning that all payments are processed in partnership with PayPal, Stripe and other companies.
4 Comments
1. ZEUS.the.thunder.god
Posts: 1163; Member since: Oct 05, 2011
posted on 2 days ago, 9:23 PM 7
2. shiv179
Posts: 178; Member since: Aug 08, 2012
posted on yesterday, 1:28 AM 1
3. XyAzario
Posts: 56; Member since: Mar 15, 2019
posted on yesterday, 7:29 AM 3
6. antroid
Posts: 393; Member since: Jan 24, 2018
posted on 8 hours ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):