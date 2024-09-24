ESR introduces new cases and Qi2 MagSafe wireless chargers with CryoBoost technology for the iPhone 16 lineup!

This story is sponsored by ESR. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way! Disclaimer













ESR's new Stash Stand cases boast all the essentials one would expect from a high-quality, versatile protective iPhone case: a minimalistic built-in stand, strong MagSafe magnets at the back, and military-grade protection all-around that will keep your shiny new iPhone in pristine condition even after a tumble to the ground.





The stash stand was designed to offer unrestricted phone use while attached to MagSafe accessories.



From 15° to 85°, you can choose the perfect viewing angle for any activity, whether video calling, streaming, gaming, or browsing.





ESR introduces three new cases, each tailored for a different use case scenario, as well as its new Armorite screen protector, which is easy to apply and will protect your phone's screen. Moreover, ESR also introduces its second-generation CryoBoost MagSafe chargers , which now employ the much faster Qi2 wireless charging standard.





ESR Classic Hybrid Case with Stash Stand









This case utilizes acrylic-PC blend with enhanced scratch resistance and anti-yellowing TPU. With a super-sleek design (just 1.6mm thick), this case features one of ESR's signature features––the stash stand around the camera island, which also doubles as a camera guard. Aside from keeping your lenses from scratches and scuffs, it allows you to prop the phone up while gaming, video calling, or watching videos.





There's a cutout for the new Camera Control button.





iPhone 16 and This case doubles down on protection: not only does it feature a 1.2mm raised frame that shields the display, but also features quad Air Guard corners which allow the case to survive drops from up to 11ft. ESR has also put a strong 1,500-g MagSafe ring at the rear, almost double the strength that Apple's own cases have. The Classic Hybrid Case is available in multiple colors that will match both theand iPhone 16 Pro lineups.





ESR Cloud Soft Case with Stash Stand









Moving onto the Cloud Soft Case with Stash Stand , we get a premium liquid silicone material that provides a silky smooth touch, just as the name suggests. The insides of the case are lined up with microfiber material, which protects against accidental scratches while inserting the phone inside. There's also a pre-applied anti-static coating that prevents dust from sticking to the case, which is usually a weak spot of silicone cases.





This case also features a cutout for the new Camera Control button.



Just like the rest of ESR's cases, this one also features the stash stand that doubles as a camera guard and lets you prop up the phone on any hard surface. The MagSafe ring at the rear is equipped with strong 1,400-g magnets, and thanks to the super-thin 2.1mm thickness of the case, you can rest assured MagSafe accessories won't detach easily.





ESR Cyber Tough Case with Stash Stand









iPhone 16 user. Finally, ESR's Cyber Tough Case delivers arguably the best protection among the three new cases. It features a brand-new three-layer design with sturdy polycarbonate material, a flexible TPE soft shell, and inner PORON lining. All of that allows the case and the phone inside of it to survive 23-feet drops to the ground, which sounds it could give a solid peace of mind to just about any futureuser.





There's ESR's signature stash stand camera guard here as well, allowing you to prop up your iPhone while still using MagSafe accessories. The MagSafe ring employs strong 1,500-g magnets. There's the cutout for the new Camera Control button. This case is also available in a wide selection of colors as well.





ESR Armorite Screen Protector









Everybody loves a good screen protector, but not everyone can apply one perfectly. This is where ESR's Armorite Screen Protector comes into play. It features a new UltraFit Tray, which allows you to easily align and effortlessly apply your new screen protector in just two steps. The screen protector itself features triple-strengthened 9H glass which apparently can withstand 110lb of edge pressure.





ESR CryoBoost Qi2 MagSafe wireless chargers









ESR's new wireless chargers all support the faster new Qi2 standard, which lets you charge your iPhone 16 at up to 25W, substantially faster than regular 15W MagSafe.









All of ESR's new Qi2 wireless chargers aim to combat overheating during charging with second-gun CryoBoost technology, which employs a fast cooling fan with improved ducts that can reach 5,000RPM. At the same time, noise is kept at bay at up to 25dB, so that you won't get disturbed by the fan sound.

