iPhone 12: Dual SIM can't benefit from 5G speeds, leaked Apple document states

Apple 5G

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Oct 19, 2020, 6:20 AM
A recent leak by a user on Reddit shows that possibly, the iPhone 12 series have quite the major issue regarding 5G, reports AppleInsider. Apparently, if you’re planning on sporting Dual SIM on your iPhone 12, you won’t be able to benefit from 5G speeds, as both lines will drop to 4G LTE.

Reportedly, this information has been disclosed in an Apple document for carriers and retailers and is currently not publicly available. The user ctthrow1 stated that this will eventually be fixed by a software update coming later in 2020.


The document from which the screenshot was taken states clearly that if you want to benefit from 5G speeds, you can’t use Dual Sim on your iPhone 12. You will get 5G if you're using an eSIM, that is on a 5G supporting carrier and plan.

In the leaked document, Apple reportedly states that "When using two lines in Dual SIM mode, 5G data isn't supported on either line and will fall back to 4G LTE. If customers are using eSIM only and are on a 5G-supported carrier and service plan, they'll have 5G access."

iPhone 12

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12
$829 amazon $985 ebay $950 iPhone 12 5G
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

