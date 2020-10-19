Pre-order OnePlus 8T for $749

 View

Pre-order OnePlus 8T for $749

 View
Apple

Apple iPhone 12 and 12 mini battery size leak clears the capacity decrease mystery

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Oct 19, 2020, 4:00 AM
Apple iPhone 12 and 12 mini battery size leak clears the capacity decrease mystery
Apple cites pretty similar numbers for the battery life of its iPhone 12 series, to what it offers on the iPhone 11 models. Well, save for the iPhone 12 mini, of course, which doesn't have a predecessor, and keeps a slender profile presupposing a shorter battery life which is still longer than, say, that on the iPhone SE 2020,

The trouble, however, is that so far the leaked iPhone 12, 12 mini, Pro and Max battery capacity numbers have mostly been well below those of the iPhone 11 models with the exception of one 12 Pro Max battery pack tip which hasn't been confirmed yet.

  • Buy iPhone 12 at Best Buy (Verizon | AT&T | T-Mobile)
  • Buy iPhone 11 at Best Buy (Verizon | AT&T | T-Mobile)

    • The Brazilian certification agency ANATEL (via Tecnoblog), however, now sheds a light on the possible reason. There, the iPhone 12 mini battery pack (A2471) and the iPhone 12 battery (A2479) are listed with capacities of 2227mAh and 2815mAh, respectively.


    The iPhone 12's battery pack, in particular, may sound a lot smaller than the 3110mAh unit in the iPhone 11, yet Apple cites the same endurance numbers for it, what gives?

    Battery LifeBattery SizeTalk timeInternet useVideo PlaybackAudio Playback
    iPhone 12 Pro Max (2020)3687mAh*xx2080
    iPhone 12 Pro (2020)2815mAh*xx1765
    iPhone 12 (2020)2815mAh*xx1765
    iPhone 12 mini (2020)2227mah*xx1550
    iPhone SE (2020)1821 mAhxx1340
    iPhone 11 Pro Max (2019)3969 mAhxx2080
    iPhone 11 Pro (2019)3046 mAhxx1865
    iPhone 11 (2019)3110 mAhxx1765
    iPhone XS Max (2018)3179 mAh25131565
    iPhone XS (2018)2659 mAh20121460
    iPhone XR (2018)2942 mAh25151665
    iPhone X (2017)2716 mAh21121360
     *rated capacities

    Well, the ANATEL listing also mentions that the iPhone 12's A2479 battery retains 2925.7 mAh capacity after 300 full charge/discharge cycles. Apparently, this is a higher number than the 2815mAh listed, and could eventually be attributed to the difference in typical and rated capacities.


    Ditto for the the iPhone 12 mini battery pack (A2471) - 2384.3 mAh retained after 300 cycles, vs the rated 2227mAh that have been bandied about for the 12 mini since forever. In fact, another 12 mini battery certification leak before the phone's announcement explicitly states that the noted 2227mAh pack is the rated capacity:


    If we assume the same thing for the rated 2815mAh capacity of the iPhone 12's battery, then the typical number that is what manufacturers usually list in specs, and goes into our own database, too, will be higher than 2925 mAh, and hence get much closer to the iPhone 11's 3110mAh battery. 

    This, together with the more frugal A14 chipset and OLED display technology of the iPhone 12, might explain why Apple lists the same 17 hours of video playback on a charge for both phones, despite the higher screen resolution and the slightly smaller battery. 

    In any case, the first iPhone 12 and 12 Pro teardown will most likely happen as soon as this week, and then we'll know for certain their typical battery capacities.

    Related phones

    iPhone 12
    Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
    $829 amazon $985 ebay $950 iPhone 12 5G
    • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
    • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
    • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
    • Storage 64GB, not expandable
    • Battery 2815 mAh
    • OS iOS 14.x
    iPhone 12 mini
    Apple iPhone 12 mini View Full specs
    • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
    • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
    • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
    • Storage 64GB, not expandable
    • Battery 2227 mAh
    • OS iOS 14.x

    FEATURED VIDEO

    Featured stories

    Popular stories
    Demand for 5G iPhone 12/Pro higher than expected; could best iPhone 11 series
    Popular stories
    This is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and its insane camera bump
    Popular stories
    Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leaks in full with new camera bump, flat display
    Popular stories
    Best pre-order deals on the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

    Popular stories

    Popular stories
    iPhone 12 size comparison: the new lineup against the competition and older iPhones
    Popular stories
    iPhone 12 series battery life revealed: Here's how they compare with all the previous iPhones
    Popular stories
    Apple officially unveils iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max
    Popular stories
    Check out these new US 5G and 4G LTE speed tests to see how fast your city really is
    Popular stories
    The iPhone 12 and 12 mini price and preorder deals on T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T or unlocked
    Popular stories
    Pre-order demand for iPhone 12 Pro forces changes in delivery schedule; one color is the hottest

    Hot phones

    Latest Stories

    View more news
    This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
    FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless