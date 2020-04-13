Samsung Microsoft Apps

Drag and drop files between a Samsung phone and Windows 10 via the Your Phone app

Apr 13, 2020
Your Phone is a Windows 10 app that links text messages, photos, notifications and even phone calls between your smartphone and PC. Recently, Microsoft quietly made it non-removable from Windows 10, making it clear that the company has big plans for it, hoping to get their users to adopt it, as long as they own a compatible Android 7+ or iOS device.

As announced by Microsoft, the newest Your Phone app update gives compatible Samsung phones and tablets the ability to drag and drop files to a PC, and the other way around. The files need to be no more than 512 MB in size, each, and 100 or less at a time.

The feature is currently only available to compatible Samsung Galaxy devices which have the Link to Windows feature, version 1.5 or newer. Both the Galaxy device and the PC need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Right now, WIndows 10's latest insider build is also required, though the feature will be rolling out to all Windows 10 users eventually.

On the Samsung device, transferring works similarly to how moving files around does. Inside of the Gallery or My Files app, press and hold a file until it gets selected, after which either select more or press and hold again to enable drag and drop. That's when the selected file/s can be dragged into a folder on your PC. If transferring files that are already on the receiving device, duplicates will be made. Microsoft also notes that minimizing the Your Phone app on your PC will cancel any transfer processes.

On Windows 10, simply select the files you'd like to transfer to your phone and drag them over the Your Phone app's windows, after which the files will appear on the Samsung device's Downloads folder.

This partnership between Microsoft and Samsung was already rumored to happen earlier this year. There are no reports on when all other Android and iOS devices will get support for this feature.

