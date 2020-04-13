Drag and drop files between a Samsung phone and Windows 10 via the Your Phone app
On the Samsung device, transferring works similarly to how moving files around does. Inside of the Gallery or My Files app, press and hold a file until it gets selected, after which either select more or press and hold again to enable drag and drop. That's when the selected file/s can be dragged into a folder on your PC. If transferring files that are already on the receiving device, duplicates will be made. Microsoft also notes that minimizing the Your Phone app on your PC will cancel any transfer processes.
On Windows 10, simply select the files you'd like to transfer to your phone and drag them over the Your Phone app's windows, after which the files will appear on the Samsung device's Downloads folder.
This partnership between Microsoft and Samsung was already rumored to happen earlier this year. There are no reports on when all other Android and iOS devices will get support for this feature.