Microsoft’s Your Phone app possibly getting Drag and Drop

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Mar 02, 2020, 9:29 AM
Microsoft’s Your Phone app has been growing in popularity over the past several years. The app offers a link between your Windows 10 PC and your Android smartphone (requires a phone with Android 7 or newer), providing useful features for managing your phone.

Recently, Microsoft added support for RCS messaging for selected Samsung smartphones. Now, a Tweet by Aggiornamenti Lumia suggests that a new feature may be coming soon: Drag And Drop from your PC to your smartphone.



We do not know whether the rumored Drag and Drop feature will be officially released or when, and whether it will be exclusive to selected Samsung devices.

Other features of the Your Phone app include reading and sending text messages from your PC, as well as managing your notifications and calls. The functionalities available only for select Samsung devices are Content Transfer (copy and paste between PC and Android phone) and Phone Screen, which allows you to interact with Android apps and phone content while visualizing your smartphone’s screen on your PC.

You can find whether your phone is supported on Microsoft’s Your Phone app help page which offers a list of supported phones for every referenced app function.

HNIC215
1. HNIC215

Posts: 29; Member since: Oct 17, 2019

Keep it up! Samsung and Microsoft pushing Android forward with better features faster than Google... SMH

posted on 4 min ago

