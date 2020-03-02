Microsoft’s Your Phone app possibly getting Drag and Drop
Your Phone "DragAndDrop" pic.twitter.com/1xOHnxMLHj— Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) February 29, 2020
We do not know whether the rumored Drag and Drop feature will be officially released or when, and whether it will be exclusive to selected Samsung devices.
Other features of the Your Phone app include reading and sending text messages from your PC, as well as managing your notifications and calls. The functionalities available only for select Samsung devices are Content Transfer (copy and paste between PC and Android phone) and Phone Screen, which allows you to interact with Android apps and phone content while visualizing your smartphone’s screen on your PC.
You can find whether your phone is supported on Microsoft’s Your Phone app help page which offers a list of supported phones for every referenced app function.
