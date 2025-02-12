Downsizing from an iPad Pro to iPad mini: I have made a huge mistake





Now, on that high note, I decided that the benefits of the downsizing definitely outweigh the negatives and promptly decided that this downsizing trend should continue. This time, however, it was time to ditch the iPad Pro 11-inch with M2 I was using and go with a rather peculiar and not-so-logical choice––the recently refreshed Now, on that high note, I decided that the benefits of the downsizing definitely outweigh the negatives and promptly decided that this downsizing trend should continue. This time, however, it was time to ditch the iPad Pro 11-inch with M2 I was using and go with a rather peculiar and not-so-logical choice––the recently refreshed iPad mini with the A17 Pro chip , which I had to use for two weeks and see if the experience would be a positive one.





Nobody in their right mind will probably ever go down such an upgrade path, because let's face it: jumping from a flagship powerhouse to a value entry-level device goes against normal logic.

Yet, I did, and the reason is that you can't really appreciate something until you are deprived of it. That's a great way to change your perspective and find out what features you truly can't live without.





However, jumping from an iPad Pro 11-inch (M2) to the latest iPad mini with A17 Pro for two weeks probably wasn’t the wisest decision.





Size is obviously the most important difference





I'm convinced that 11-inch tablets are striking the perfect balance between portability and usable size for just about any use case I can think of.





Streaming two-decade-old HBO shows about Czechoslovakian interior decorators? Check. Reading e-books on something magnitudes better than a Kindle? E-ink devices are nice, but yeah, check. Mindlessly browsing social media? That's what 11-inch tablets are best for.





Sorry to be Captain Obvious here, but the most essential difference between the iPad Pro and the iPad mini is the staggering difference in their footprints. While I was anticipating the downgrade from the 11-inch display to an 8.3-inch one, the jump from the premium tablet to the minuscule iPad mini felt like a way bigger deal than I was prepared for.



Recommended Stories

Sure, less than a 3-inch difference might not feel like much, but once you're constrained down to the smaller display, things aren't looking great. The iPad mini is just marginally larger than an iPhone Pro Max or a Galaxy S Ultra flagship (regardless of the generation), so things got claustrophobic real quick.





The display isn't great









Just as you'd expect from any entry-level device, corners were cut to keep the cost down. This applies with full force to the latest iPad mini, cursed with a fairly outdated display.





The iPad mini with A17 Pro is one of Apple's last devices with an IPS LCD screen at the front. These were more than a fine choice a decade ago, but in our modern era of OLED displays? Come on, Apple! Mini LEDs are a decent stopgap until everything around us is OLED, and the iPad mini would have been an immensely better device if it had a mini LED screen.





Its current LCD is very dim, lacks ProMotion and the color oomph that makes a mini LED or an OLED screen pop. Sure, to some that might actually be a plus, but overall, it's pretty much obsolete technology.





I noticed that my screen time dropped sharply when I moved from the iPad Pro to the iPad mini, and I blame it on my media looking noticeably worse. Browsing social media was just marginally better than using a jumbo-sized iPhone, and the only real benefit I could see with the iPad mini was going through my enormous e-book collection. It feels like a very capable e-reader.





Touch ID is a downgrade from Face ID





I don't know if it's just me, but Touch ID feels wonky at best and annoying at worst. Face ID is just significantly more convenient. Being used to Face ID, I found it challenging to switch back to Touch ID (a first-world problem, I admit).





It doesn't help that the latest iPad mini has the absolute wonkiest power button, which rattles from side to side.





Conclusion: It isn't all bad, though





Sure, the mini's compact size of this tablet means that you can throw it in a small messenger bag or even your back pocket a take it more places with less hassle. The iPad mini might also be useful if you have a smaller iPhone.





The performance is also decent thanks to the adequate A17 Pro chip, and as a result, battery life is pretty great as well. And the price is hard to match: $499 is way more reasonable than spending a grand on a Pro iPad. Just make sure you know what you're getting for your money before you buy.





However, it's quite easy for Apple to upsell you here and gently guide you towards its more premium but also more expensive tablets. An extra couple of hundred dollars extra get you into the realm of larger and better-looking screens, as well as significantly more impressive performance.





At the end of the day, my experiment with iPad downsizing didn’t work quite as good as the iPhone one. I guess tablets are slightly different animals after all.