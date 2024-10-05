Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

Don't be surprised to see friendly police warnings on Google Maps and Waze

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Move over Google Maps Waze
Google Maps and Waze may primarily be navigation apps that guide you to a desired location but over the years they have gained features that make your journey smooth and predictable. The Illinois State Police has partnered with Google Public Sector to launch a new real-time, GPS-based alert for the two apps to improve safety for everyone.

Illinois has a law called "Move Over" that was passed in honor of Chicago Fire Deparment's Scott Gillen who was killed by a drunk driver while assisting at a crash site. It requires drivers in Illinois to slow down and move over to another lane when they spot a stationary emergency vehicle with warning lights activated.

The new Google Maps and Wave feature is intended to prevent Move Over crashes by alerting vehicles moving in the direction of a stationary police vehicle to slow down and move over. This will reduce the risk of a crash for both drivers and the officers helping with traffic issues. The advance warning will give motorists time to slow down and change the lane.

Officers and troopers will generate a message about a crash, traffic stop, or debris in the roadway which, along with the GPS coordinates of the stationary vehicle, will be fed to Google Cloud. The information will then be sent to Waze and Google Maps. The feature will first go live on Waze.

When a driver approaches the GPS location of an officer, they will see a police, crash, or disabled vehicle icon on their maps app and get an alert to slow down and move over.

Google Maps and Waze already have many features that help drivers avoid inconveniences such as incident reporting, destination guidance, and traffic events. The idea is to encourage drivers, and now police officers, to alert you in advance about traffic conditions so you can plan your trip accordingly and avoid rash decisions when suddenly confronted with an unexpected situation. 

For now, this feature is only for users in Illinois.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service

Latest News

Meet Lily 2 Active, Garmin’s smallest smartwatch with built-in GPS
Meet Lily 2 Active, Garmin’s smallest smartwatch with built-in GPS
Google's Gemini Live goes multilingual and integrates with more apps
Google's Gemini Live goes multilingual and integrates with more apps
The OnePlus 13 will be a specs champ, so why is nobody excited about it?
The OnePlus 13 will be a specs champ, so why is nobody excited about it?
Spotify rolls out a new auto-updating playlist for offline listening
Spotify rolls out a new auto-updating playlist for offline listening
Pavel Durov tries to argue that "little has changed" with Telegram
Pavel Durov tries to argue that "little has changed" with Telegram
Samsung can't even make its thinnest foldable without Chinese help
Samsung can't even make its thinnest foldable without Chinese help
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless