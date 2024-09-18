Google Maps on Android Auto gets a useful "Add Stop" button during navigation
Google Maps has been getting some nice features recently, including redesigned pins and new colors, as well as a simplified navigation bar. Now, the latest update brings a couple of new features on Android Auto, with a now much easier way to add a stop on your route.
It's no secret that Android Auto sometimes lacks features in Google Maps, for example, people have been asking for years now for incident reporting, and it's now finally coming (somewhat). But we have some other smaller features that haven't been available so far.
The addition has been highlighted by Hipertextual and it's currently available with the latest updates. It is not clear with which update the button was included, but it's a relatively recent addition.
The ability to add a stop was available on Android Auto for a while now, but only with a voice command. Doing it via the touchscreen was a fairly complicated situation before the addition of this new button. With the update, this is now easy and quick if you wish to add a stop to your navigation route.
I personally believe that this new feature is quite useful. Anything that makes any interaction with the Android Auto screen faster is a good thing, especially during driving.
One such feature is the "Add Stop" button for Google Maps on Android Auto, which has gotten a quiet rollout in recent updates for the service. When navigating to a new location, Google Maps will now show a prominent "Add Stop" button which is located underneath the location details.
Image Credit - 9to5Google
Android Auto is currently one of the most popular apps for cars that syncs your phone and your phone's apps with your car's screen. It allows you to follow navigation, receive phone calls, play music in your car from your phone, and other similar features. The service can get broken sometimes if you're running beta versions on your phone (and sometimes, with stable versions too). Despite that, it's a very useful thing to have in your car so you can focus on the road ahead instead of fiddling with your handset.
