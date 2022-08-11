 Disney Plus, Hulu price hikes announced, ad-supported tier coming in December 2022 - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Disney Plus, Hulu price hikes announced, ad-supported tier coming in December 2022

Wireless service
@cosminvasile
Disney Plus, Hulu price hikes announced, ad-supported tier coming in December 2022
Disney Plus had one of the cheapest monthly subscriptions of all the streaming services in the United States, but that’s no longer the case. If you’ve already paid in advance for one year of Disney Plus, you’re safe until your subscription expires, otherwise, come December 2022, you’ll have to pay extra for Disney Plus.

The streaming service confirmed this week that along with the introduction of its new ad-supported tier that will cost $7.99 per month, a price hike will go into effect for its ad-free plan. That means that instead of $7.99, you’ll have to pay $10.99 per month for your Disney Plus subscription.

The price change and the new ad-supported plan will go live on December 8, announced Disney during its Q3 FY22 earning call. Unfortunately, these aren’t the only prices increasing this year.

Two other streaming service under Disney’s umbrella, Hulu and ESPN Plus, will have their subscription prices increase this year. For starters, Hulu’s ad-supported monthly subscription fee will be $7.99 (up from $6.99), while the ad-free plan will go up from $12.99 to $14.99.

On the other hand, ESPN Plus will get a similar $3 increase, so instead of $6.99, you’ll have to pay $9.99 monthly for the service. More importantly, ESPN Plus’ price change will take effect on August 23, so in less than two weeks, whereas the other two services, Disney Plus and Hulu, will have their prices increased from December 8, as we mentioned earlier.

There’s some good news too for those who consider switching to an ad-supported plan. Disney announced that all ad-supported plans will have “lower ad load and frequency to ensure a great experience for viewers.” Also, Disney confirmed that ads will not run on kids profiles at all. (via The Verge)
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Galaxy Z Fold 4: New Folds, old Faults - Samsung’s idea of the future leading to a dead end road?
Galaxy Z Fold 4: New Folds, old Faults - Samsung’s idea of the future leading to a dead end road?
Rich company problems: Apple has stopped buying a company every month because of the economy
Rich company problems: Apple has stopped buying a company every month because of the economy
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets full specs, prices, and more images ahead of Unpacked launch
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets full specs, prices, and more images ahead of Unpacked launch
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
Twitter had a serious security flaw; over 5 million accounts might have been exposed
Twitter had a serious security flaw; over 5 million accounts might have been exposed
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs

Popular stories

iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
Losing faith in Google: Bug sends my Pixel 6 Pro into “hardware coma”; Pixel 6A security issues
Losing faith in Google: Bug sends my Pixel 6 Pro into “hardware coma”; Pixel 6A security issues
Apple is doing something different with iPhone 14 production that it never did before
Apple is doing something different with iPhone 14 production that it never did before
iPhone 14 Pro i-cutout takes up a lot of space, leaked screen protector image shows
iPhone 14 Pro i-cutout takes up a lot of space, leaked screen protector image shows
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless