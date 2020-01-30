Deals Wireless service

Here is how you can get 3 free months of Hulu and Pandora

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 30, 2020, 10:36 PM
Here is how you can get 3 free months of Hulu and Pandora
Roku is making an offer that's hard to pass up to everyone looking to score a great deal on some of the biggest streaming services in the US. For a limited time, customers can get 3 months of free Hulu and Pandora if they buy one of the eligible Roku players from Walmart.

Before we detail the deal, it's worth mentioning that if you already have Hulu and/or Pandora, you won't be able to redeem these offers since they're available to new and eligible returning customers only. Assuming you qualify for the offer, you must purchase one of the Roku players below from Walmart until February 9 and activate it by February 15.


To redeem the offer for Hulu, simply select it during the initial setup of your newly acquired Roku player or open the Hulu channel from the device's screen and follow the step-by-step guide.

The Pandora offer is similarly easy to redeem: open the Pandora channel from the home screen of your Roku player and follow the instructions. Keep in mind that you can only redeem these offers – a $65 total value – by February 15.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

tafimi9732
Reply

1. tafimi9732

Posts: 7; Member since: 10 min ago

I am making a good MONEY (500$ to 700$ / hr )online on my Ipad .Do not go to office.I do not claim to be others,I yoy will call yourself after doing this JOB,It’s a REAL job.Will be very lucky to refer to this WEBSITE. HERE☛……………www.richfly2.com

posted on 7 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

Motorola celebrates 100 million Moto G sales with special offers and discounts
Motorola celebrates 100 million Moto G sales with special offers and discounts
-$750
The perfect Valentine's Day gift? How about a free Galaxy S10e from AT&T?
The perfect Valentine's Day gift? How about a free Galaxy S10e from AT&T?
The LG V40 ThinQ is more attractive than ever at $240 in 'open box' condition
The LG V40 ThinQ is more attractive than ever at $240 in 'open box' condition
Get a head start on your Valentine's Day shopping with these sweet T-Mobile deals and gifts
Get a head start on your Valentine's Day shopping with these sweet T-Mobile deals and gifts
Woot is holding a massive sale on refurbished iPhones with 90-day warranties
Expires in - 2h 36minWoot is holding a massive sale on refurbished iPhones with 90-day warranties
-$160
Apple's Beats Studio3 wireless headphones are massively discounted at Best Buy
Apple's Beats Studio3 wireless headphones are massively discounted at Best Buy

Popular stories

The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless