Here is how you can get 3 free months of Hulu and Pandora
- Roku Express - $29
- Roku Express+ - $39
- Roku Premiere - $29 ($11 off)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ - $46.5 ($3.5 off)
- Roku Ultra - $79 ($21 off)
- Roku Ultra LT - $79
To redeem the offer for Hulu, simply select it during the initial setup of your newly acquired Roku player or open the Hulu channel from the device's screen and follow the step-by-step guide.
The Pandora offer is similarly easy to redeem: open the Pandora channel from the home screen of your Roku player and follow the instructions. Keep in mind that you can only redeem these offers – a $65 total value – by February 15.
