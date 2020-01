Here is how you can get 3 free months of Hulu and Pandora

Roku is making an offer that's hard to pass up to everyone looking to score a great deal on some of the biggest streaming services in the US. For a limited time, customers can get 3 months of free Hulu and Pandora if they buy one of the eligible Roku players from Walmart.Before we detail the deal, it's worth mentioning that if you already have Hulu and/or Pandora, you won't be able to redeem these offers since they're available to new and eligible returning customers only. Assuming you qualify for the offer, you must purchase one of the Roku players below from Walmart until February 9 and activate it by February 15.To redeem the offer for Hulu, simply select it during the initial setup of your newly acquired Roku player or open the Hulu channel from the device's screen and follow the step-by-step guide.The Pandora offer is similarly easy to redeem: open the Pandora channel from the home screen of your Roku player and follow the instructions. Keep in mind that you can only redeem these offers – a $65 total value – by February 15.