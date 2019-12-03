Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
The top-tier Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 gets a massive $250 discount on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 03, 2019, 11:50 PM
The top-tier Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 gets a massive $250 discount on Amazon
Samsung is still selling the Galaxy Tab S3, a high-end tablet that's been released on the market two years ago. Usually, you can grab one for as low as $550 when it's not on sale, but it's probably not a good deal considering Samsung has newer, more powerful tablets selling for around the same price.

However, when you're offered a $250 discount, the Galaxy Tab S3 suddenly becomes interesting. The tablet is powered by a top-tier, albeit old chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820, coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage.

It runs Android 9.0 Pie, which is the previous iteration of Google's mobile operating system. The Galaxy Tab S3 is unlikely to receive another major Android OS update, but that's one of the compromises you have to make when you're buying an older Android smartphone or tablet.

Other highlights of the Galaxy Tab S3 include a Super AMOLED 9.7-inch display, a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, four stereo speakers powered by AKG/HARMAN sound technology, and a non-removable 6,000 mAh battery.

