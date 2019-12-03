The top-tier Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 gets a massive $250 discount on Amazon
It runs Android 9.0 Pie, which is the previous iteration of Google's mobile operating system. The Galaxy Tab S3 is unlikely to receive another major Android OS update, but that's one of the compromises you have to make when you're buying an older Android smartphone or tablet.
Other highlights of the Galaxy Tab S3 include a Super AMOLED 9.7-inch display, a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, four stereo speakers powered by AKG/HARMAN sound technology, and a non-removable 6,000 mAh battery.
