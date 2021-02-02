HMD Global takes $230 off its limited time Nokia 8.3 5G bundle
The good news is HMD Global is running another deal on the same device, so customers looking to buy a not so expensive 5G smartphone might want to check it out. Just like the deal available at B&H Video last week, this one will only be available while stocks last.
Obviously, you also get the Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone that has an 8GB/128GB configuration, and it's guaranteed two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates. In comparison, Nokia 8.3 5G usually sells for $700, so you're not only saving $200, but you're also getting two accessories for free and a data roaming starter kit.