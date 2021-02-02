Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Nokia Android Deals 5G

HMD Global takes $230 off its limited time Nokia 8.3 5G bundle

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 02, 2021, 5:12 PM
HMD Global takes $230 off its limited time Nokia 8.3 5G bundle
We reported last week about a great deal on the Nokia 8.3 5G, which was nearly half off at B&H Video. Unfortunately, the deal is no longer available as the US retailer seems to have run out of stock.

The good news is HMD Global is running another deal on the same device, so customers looking to buy a not so expensive 5G smartphone might want to check it out. Just like the deal available at B&H Video last week, this one will only be available while stocks last.

The Finnish company behind the Nokia smartphone brand announced that it has taken $230 off its Nokia 8.3 5G when bought via its website in a limited-time bundle. The bundle is available for purchase for just $499.99 or four installments of $125. It includes the Nokia Clear Case, a Grip & Stand, and an optional free 100MB HMD Connect global data roaming starter kit.

Obviously, you also get the Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone that has an 8GB/128GB configuration, and it's guaranteed two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates. In comparison, Nokia 8.3 5G usually sells for $700, so you're not only saving $200, but you're also getting two accessories for free and a data roaming starter kit.

Related phones

8.3 5G
Nokia 8.3 5G View Full specs
46%off $380 Special B&HPhoto $95 Amazon
  • Display 6.8 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 24 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest deals

Popular stories
T-Mobile's 5G-capable LG Wing and Velvet get big new limited-time discounts
Popular stories
Best T-Mobile deals right now
Popular stories
Best AT&T deals right now
Popular stories
Best Valentine’s Day deals
Popular stories
Expires in - 7h 37minBeats Solo Pro wireless headphones are at their lowest price for a limited time
Popular stories
Apple's iPad mini (2019) is on sale at its Black Friday 2020 starting price again

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels
Popular stories
Apple may go old-school with the iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive as early as May
Popular stories
Verizon pummels T-Mobile and AT&T in latest nationwide 5G and 4G LTE performance tests
Popular stories
LG's best 5G phone of 2020 is also the first to score an Android 11 update
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: who do customers think has the best 5G network?

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless