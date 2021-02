HMD Global takes $230 off its limited time Nokia 8.3 5G bundle

We reported last week about a great deal on the Nokia 8 .3 5G, which was nearly half off at B&H Video . Unfortunately, the deal is no longer available as the US retailer seems to have run out of stock.The good news is HMD Global is running another deal on the same device, so customers looking to buy a not so expensive 5G smartphone might want to check it out. Just like the deal available at B&H Video last week, this one will only be available while stocks last.The Finnish company behind the Nokia smartphone brand announced that it has taken $230 off its Nokia 8.3 5G when bought via its website in a limited-time bundle . The bundle is available for purchase for just $499.99 or four installments of $125. It includes the Nokia Clear Case, a Grip & Stand, and an optional free 100MB HMD Connect global data roaming starter kit.Obviously, you also get the Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone that has an 8GB/128GB configuration, and it's guaranteed two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates. In comparison, Nokia 8.3 5G usually sells for $700, so you're not only saving $200, but you're also getting two accessories for free and a data roaming starter kit.