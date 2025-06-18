AT&T’s latest move aims to modernize traditional lines

AT&T

Melissa Arnoldi, executive vice president & general manager, AT&T Business, June 2025.

24/7 Monitoring : Remote monitoring and automatic notifications to ensure reliability for business lines.

: Remote monitoring and automatic notifications to ensure reliability for business lines. Built-in Battery : Built-in battery backup for service during power outages.

: Built-in battery backup for service during power outages. Wireless Backup : Optional automatic failover to a 4G LTE connection permits uninterrupted service during broadband interruptions.

: Optional automatic failover to a 4G LTE connection permits uninterrupted service during broadband interruptions. Robust Security : Integrated Digital Phone Call Protect to block spam and robocalls.

: Integrated Digital Phone Call Protect to block spam and robocalls. Enhanced Telephony Management : Modern calling features that can be customized for business needs such as 24/7 virtual receptionist, simultaneous ringing across multiple lines, customizable Caller ID, and centralized voicemail management.

If the newBusiness Voice service piqued your interest, here are some of its key features:It’s also worth mentioning thatBusiness Voice is compatible with all types of transport and allows businesses to choose between shared or dedicated internet connections to meet their needs.has also introduced two plans for those business customers that need Business Voice. The cheaper one costs $25/month and includes unlimited calling nationwide and to Canada, Mexico, and US territories, 40+ voice features, and unlimited international calling in 51 countries as low-cost add-on.The expensive plan costs $60/month and converts traditional analog utility lines to digital connectivity. This plan supports devices other than phones, from faxes and call boxes to security and alarm systems. It also allows management using the same control panel as voice lines. This specific service replaces the traditional telephone service (POTS).