AT&T’s latest move aims to modernize traditional lines

A new Business Voice service from the US carrier offers customers the option to transition from copper-based services.

AT&T
AT&T logo
AT&T is bringing an all-in-one VoIP system to business customers, the US carrier announced earlier this week. AT&T Business Voice is a new service that aims to modernize analog systems by transitioning to a secure and reliable digital platform.

According to AT&T, its all-in-one VoIP system supports a wide range of business lines, including fax machines, fire alarms, security systems, elevator phones, as well as public safety phones.

Businesses that want to modernize their copper-based services might find AT&T Business Voice a suitable solution. The carrier’s newly announced service converts analog signals to Internet Protocol (IP) and has been approved by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) as a replacement product for businesses that have used traditional landlines.

AT&T Business Voice service | Image credit: AT&T

Business Voice is more than just an updated phone system. It’s a comprehensive solution that empowers small and medium sized businesses to modernize their operations while maintaining reliability and security. We’re excited to help businesses transition to a digital future with a solution that’s flexible, scalable, and built for growth.

– Melissa Arnoldi, executive vice president & general manager, AT&T Business, June 2025.

If the new AT&T Business Voice service piqued your interest, here are some of its key features:

  • 24/7 Monitoring: Remote monitoring and automatic notifications to ensure reliability for business lines.
  • Built-in Battery: Built-in battery backup for service during power outages.
  • Wireless Backup: Optional automatic failover to a 4G LTE connection permits uninterrupted service during broadband interruptions.
  • Robust Security: Integrated Digital Phone Call Protect to block spam and robocalls.
  • Enhanced Telephony Management: Modern calling features that can be customized for business needs such as 24/7 virtual receptionist, simultaneous ringing across multiple lines, customizable Caller ID, and centralized voicemail management.

It’s also worth mentioning that AT&T Business Voice is compatible with all types of transport and allows businesses to choose between shared or dedicated internet connections to meet their needs.

Video Thumbnail


AT&T has also introduced two plans for those business customers that need Business Voice. The cheaper one costs $25/month and includes unlimited calling nationwide and to Canada, Mexico, and US territories, 40+ voice features, and unlimited international calling in 51 countries as low-cost add-on.

The expensive plan costs $60/month and converts traditional analog utility lines to digital connectivity. This plan supports devices other than phones, from faxes and call boxes to security and alarm systems. It also allows management using the same control panel as voice lines. This specific service replaces the traditional telephone service (POTS).

Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena.
