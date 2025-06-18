Oppo’s latest mid-range phones are going global next month
After being introduced in China back in May, the Reno 14 series is finally coming to other markets.
Oppo has slowly built a huge brand in the smartphone industry. The Chinese company is now working together with OnePlus to conquer new market and gain new fans among Android and iOS users alike.
In order to be successful in its endeavor, Oppo has been putting out some interesting devices like the Reno 14 series. These phones were introduced in China back in May and while Oppo said it will bring them to other markets, it was very specific in regards with the exact release date.
Unfortunately, we don’t have any information about Oppo Reno 14F beyond the fact that it’s the cheapest of the three, so its specs are supposed to be on the lower side. It remains to be seen if Oppo will bring it to China too, but it’s unlikely.
The best of the trio, Reno 14 Pro, is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, paired with 12/256GB, 12/512GB, 16/512GB or 16GB/1TB. The vanilla model packs a Dimensity 8350 chip and 12/256GB, 16/256GB, 12/512GB, 16/512GB, or 16GB/1TB.
Both phones have triple cameras, but the Pro model comes with three 50-megapixel sensors, while the standard model has two 50-megapixel sensors (main and telephoto) and one 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.
Although both mid-rangers use AMOLED panels, the 14 Pro boasts a larger 6.83-inch display, while the vanilla model comes with a 6.59-inch display. Both displays feature Crystal Shield Glass protection.
As far as the battery goes, Reno 14 Pro has a 6,200 mAh battery, while Reno 14 is powered by a slightly smaller 6,000 mAh battery. Both batteries feature support for 80W wired charging.
No word on price yet, but if they’ll cost more than €500, Oppo might face strong competition from other devices in the mid-range segment that offer better specs for a lower price.
Today, the handset maker confirmed the Oppo Reno 14 series will be going global on July 1. Besides the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro, Oppo plans to launch a third member of the series called Reno 14F, which is not available in China.
The other two members of the series, Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro are purely mid-range phones that use MediaTek chipsets, AMOLED displays and massive batteries.
Oppo Reno 14 series teaser | Image credit: Oppo
