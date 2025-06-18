Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Oppo’s latest mid-range phones are going global next month

After being introduced in China back in May, the Reno 14 series is finally coming to other markets.

By
0comments
Oppo
Oppo Reno 14
Oppo has slowly built a huge brand in the smartphone industry. The Chinese company is now working together with OnePlus to conquer new market and gain new fans among Android and iOS users alike.

In order to be successful in its endeavor, Oppo has been putting out some interesting devices like the Reno 14 series. These phones were introduced in China back in May and while Oppo said it will bring them to other markets, it was very specific in regards with the exact release date.

Today, the handset maker confirmed the Oppo Reno 14 series will be going global on July 1. Besides the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro, Oppo plans to launch a third member of the series called Reno 14F, which is not available in China.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any information about Oppo Reno 14F beyond the fact that it’s the cheapest of the three, so its specs are supposed to be on the lower side. It remains to be seen if Oppo will bring it to China too, but it’s unlikely.

The other two members of the series, Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro are purely mid-range phones that use MediaTek chipsets, AMOLED displays and massive batteries.

The best of the trio, Reno 14 Pro, is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, paired with 12/256GB, 12/512GB, 16/512GB or 16GB/1TB. The vanilla model packs a Dimensity 8350 chip and 12/256GB, 16/256GB, 12/512GB, 16/512GB, or 16GB/1TB.

Oppo’s latest mid-range phones are going global next month
Oppo Reno 14 series teaser | Image credit: Oppo

Both phones have triple cameras, but the Pro model comes with three 50-megapixel sensors, while the standard model has two 50-megapixel sensors (main and telephoto) and one 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

Although both mid-rangers use AMOLED panels, the 14 Pro boasts a larger 6.83-inch display, while the vanilla model comes with a 6.59-inch display. Both displays feature Crystal Shield Glass protection.

As far as the battery goes, Reno 14 Pro has a 6,200 mAh battery, while Reno 14 is powered by a slightly smaller 6,000 mAh battery. Both batteries feature support for 80W wired charging.

No word on price yet, but if they’ll cost more than €500, Oppo might face strong competition from other devices in the mid-range segment that offer better specs for a lower price.


Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

