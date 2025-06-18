Oppo’s latest mid-range phones are going global next month

Oppo Reno 14 series teaser | Image credit: Oppo

Both phones have triple cameras, but the Pro model comes with three 50-megapixel sensors, while the standard model has two 50-megapixel sensors (main and telephoto) and one 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.Although both mid-rangers use AMOLED panels, the 14 Pro boasts a larger 6.83-inch display, while the vanilla model comes with a 6.59-inch display. Both displays feature Crystal Shield Glass protection.As far as the battery goes, Reno 14 Pro has a 6,200 mAh battery, while Reno 14 is powered by a slightly smaller 6,000 mAh battery. Both batteries feature support for 80W wired charging.No word on price yet, but if they’ll cost more than €500, Oppo might face strong competition from other devices in the mid-range segment that offer better specs for a lower price.