Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

These new Google Messages features make it easier to manage conversations

New features in Google Messages focus on better control and personalization

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps Google
Image of a smartphone with the Google Messages app
Google Messages has begun rolling out more widely a series of new features for stable users, bringing much-needed functionality to the messaging app. Among the highlights are "Snooze notifications" and "Delete for everyone," two features that will provide greater control and flexibility when managing conversations.

The "Snooze notifications" feature works similarly to what you may find in email apps, allowing users to temporarily silence conversations without fully muting them. By long-pressing on a conversation in the app’s homepage, users will now see a new clock icon. Tapping this icon opens a panel with several snooze options: 1 hour, 8 hours, 24 hours, or "Always." After snoozing a conversation, it will appear grayed out with a snooze icon beneath the time and date, making it easy to identify. If you change your mind, you can undo the snooze by long-pressing the conversation again and tapping the clock icon.

The new "Snooze notifications" and "Delete for everyone" features are now rolling out more widely in Google Messages. | Images credit — 9to5Google

Another major addition is the highly anticipated "Delete for everyone" feature for RCS (Rich Communication Service) conversations. Now, if you’ve sent a message you regret or made a mistake in a group chat, you can delete it for all participants. Long-pressing a message in an RCS chat brings up a trash icon with two options: "Delete for everyone" and "Delete for me." However, it’s important to note that messages sent from older versions of the app may still be visible to recipients who haven’t updated yet.

This rollout also includes a new way to personalize group chats. You can now rename RCS group chats, a simple but useful feature that helps identify different groups more easily. In addition, the profile avatar section in group chats has been revamped. The default 2×2 circular grid can now be replaced with a custom image, either from your own gallery or picked from a selection of Google Illustrations. This feature adds a level of personalization and flair to group conversations.


Lastly, the app has received an update to its New Chat page, where RCS status now appears with a label next to each contact. The app has also introduced dynamic color theming, aligning the interface with the color scheme of your phone’s settings, creating a more seamless experience across apps. This update is part of the stable version (20250528_00_RC00).

Recommended Stories
Overall, I think these updates make Google Messages even more competitive, catching up little by little with other popular platforms like iMessage. Whether you're trying to recover from an accidental message, mute a conversation temporarily, or give your group chats a more personal touch, these new features are a step forward in making Google Messages more flexible and user-friendly.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
Firm plans to update BlackBerry phones, add new chips, memory, storage, and install Android
Firm plans to update BlackBerry phones, add new chips, memory, storage, and install Android
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging

Latest News

Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Nokia's published timeline reveals when commercial 6G service will begin
Nokia's published timeline reveals when commercial 6G service will begin
Nothing clarifies: Essential Space stays free, but premium features may arrive
Nothing clarifies: Essential Space stays free, but premium features may arrive
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
Future iPhones may quietly fix one of mobile photography’s biggest issues
Future iPhones may quietly fix one of mobile photography’s biggest issues
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless