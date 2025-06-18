Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Nokia's published timeline reveals when commercial 6G service will begin

Nokia and Ericsson say that AI and machine learning will have a huge part in the upcoming 6G standard.

Nokia 6G
A giant 6G is at the middle of the page with a green background.
Sometimes it feels as though 5G just got here. The faster data speeds and low latency of the wireless standard promised to help deliver amazing capabilities. Analysts thought that 5G would allow surgeons to perform remote medical operations. Many expected to see highways full of self-driving vehicles by now along with smart cities where everything from traffic lights to waste collection would be efficiently run using 5G. 

It is estimated that there are only about 5 years remaining until 6G service becomes available making it unlikely that we will see 5G achieve its fullest expectations. Now that the chapter on 5G is getting ready to close, the 3rd Generation partnership project (3GPP), made up of telecom standards organizations, met last week in Prague to discuss the possible architecture behind 6G radio.

Last week's meeting in Prague included the technical specification group (TSG) whose studies are supposed to be wrapped up by the first quarter of 2027. 6G specifications will come from these meetings which will be part of 3GPP Release 21. The latter should lead to the finalization of the first 6G standard in 2029. That will lead to the launch of 6G in 2030 although it might not stop some carriers from offering 6G service before others.

"6G is expected to address the AI model management, data collection, inference, and performance verifications functionalities needed for various 6G AI capabilities as they continue to evolve for radio, core network and management, boosting network performance and making operability easier."
    -Nokia                     

After the meeting last week, both Nokia and Ericsson commented on what they expect from 6G. Nokia's blog included a timeline calling for a commercial launch of 6G by the fourth quarter of 2029. Nokia says that 6G technology will allow phone batteries to run longer. The company also said that 6G deployment will require large amounts of spectrum. The plan is for 6G and 5G to share existing spectrum. This will use 5G-6G Multi-RAT Spectrum Sharing (MRSS). 5G is very much suitable for sharing spectrum with 6G.

Nokia publishes a timeline revealing when 6G commercial service will start. | Image credit-Nokia
Nokia publishes a timeline revealing when 6G commercial service will start. | Image credit-Nokia

While 4G/5G dynamic spectrum sharing is already a thing, it is not as efficient as 5G-6G Multi-RAT Spectrum Sharing (MRSS) will be. For its part, Ericsson also says that MRSS will play an important role in the transition from 5G to 6G. Both Nokia and Ericsson expect AI and machine learning to play a huge part in 6G standards. Ericsson says that AI will be used to deliver enhanced receiver performance, AI-aided mobility measurements, AI-aided positioning, and more.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
