Motorola Android Deals

Save $70 on the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 at B&H

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 10, 2020, 4:15 PM
Save $70 on the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 at B&amp;H
One of the advantages of owning an unlocked Moto G7 in the United States is that it works with all major carriers in the country, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon. If you don't own one and you're looking to buy a mid-range Android smartphone, B&H has an interesting deal on the Moto G7.

For a limited time, customers can get an unlocked Moto G7 for just $230, which means they'll be saving $70. On top of that, B&H throws in a Mint Mobile 7-day 100MB prepaid SIM card trial kit ($5 value). It's not much, but it's a freebie. The smartphone is available in either black or white colors, but there's yet another differentiator that you should take into consideration.

B&H is also selling the Moto G7 with Alexa, the one that comes with Amazon's digital assistant. It will let you say “Alexa” to activate it and start using voice commands. You probably know what Amazon Alexa really is, so we won't go into details here.

What's worth adding though is that the Moto G7 is still stuck on Android 9.0 Pie, so if you want a phone that runs Google's newer Android 10 operating system, you'll have to look elsewhere.

Specs-wise, the Moto G7 is quite decent. It sports a massive 6.2-inch display with FHD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 coating, and it's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage.

Also, let's not forget the 12-megapixel dual-camera on the back and the secondary 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The Moto G7 is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery featuring Motorola's TurboPower fast charging technology.

Check out the deal at B&H

Related phones

Moto G7
Motorola Moto G7 View Full specs
$105 Motorola Moto G7 on
$105 Motorola Moto G7 on
  • Display 6.2 inches
    2270 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-$70
Save $70 on the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 at B&H
Save $70 on the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 at B&H
-$50
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active is $50 off at Best Buy, $25 gift card in tow
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active is $50 off at Best Buy, $25 gift card in tow
Amazon is running a huge sale on Echo smart speakers and smart displays
Amazon is running a huge sale on Echo smart speakers and smart displays
The feature-packed Misfit Vapor and Vapor 2 smartwatches are almost unbelievably cheap now
The feature-packed Misfit Vapor and Vapor 2 smartwatches are almost unbelievably cheap now
-$50
Nationwide deals cut Google Home price in half for a limited time
Expires in - 2w 6dNationwide deals cut Google Home price in half for a limited time
The G9 ThinQ might not happen, so why not get the LG G8 ThinQ at a crazy low price?
The G9 ThinQ might not happen, so why not get the LG G8 ThinQ at a crazy low price?

Popular stories

AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless