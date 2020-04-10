Save $70 on the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 at B&H
B&H is also selling the Moto G7 with Alexa, the one that comes with Amazon's digital assistant. It will let you say “Alexa” to activate it and start using voice commands. You probably know what Amazon Alexa really is, so we won't go into details here.
What's worth adding though is that the Moto G7 is still stuck on Android 9.0 Pie, so if you want a phone that runs Google's newer Android 10 operating system, you'll have to look elsewhere.
Specs-wise, the Moto G7 is quite decent. It sports a massive 6.2-inch display with FHD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 coating, and it's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage.
Also, let's not forget the 12-megapixel dual-camera on the back and the secondary 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The Moto G7 is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery featuring Motorola's TurboPower fast charging technology.