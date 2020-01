Grab an Apple iPad 10.2-inch for as low as $250 at Best Buy

Even though it's one of the most recent tablets launched by Apple, you can already find great deals on the iPad 10.2-inch . The cheapest model usually sells for $330, but you can grab one for just $250 if you hurry.Best Buy is running a sale on the iPad 10.2-inch, but the promotion is likely to end soon. Different iPad models and colors are getting discounts of up to $100 and each comes with free security software, 1 year of Apple TV+, 1 month of free iCloud storage and 4 months of free Apple Music. The last two freebies are only available to new subscribers.This specific model hasn't been so cheap since Black Friday, but you can find similar deals on Amazon , although not all models are still available there. The promotion is expected to end in about 24 hours, so you'll want to hurry if you're looking to score a good deal on an iPad.