Grab an Apple iPad 10.2-inch for as low as $250 at Best Buy
Best Buy is running a sale on the iPad 10.2-inch, but the promotion is likely to end soon. Different iPad models and colors are getting discounts of up to $100 and each comes with free security software, 1 year of Apple TV+, 1 month of free iCloud storage and 4 months of free Apple Music. The last two freebies are only available to new subscribers.
- Apple iPad 10.2-inch with Wi-Fi 32GB (Space Gray) - $250 (was $330)
- Apple iPad 10.2-inch with Wi-Fi 32GB (Gold) - $250 (was $330)
- Apple iPad 10.2-inch with Wi-Fi 32GB (Silver) - $250 (was $330)
- Apple iPad 10.2-inch with Wi-Fi 128GB (Space Gray) - $330 (was $430)
- Apple iPad 10.2-inch with Wi-Fi 128GB (Gold) - $330 (was $430)
- Apple iPad 10.2-inch with Wi-Fi 128GB (Silver) - $330 (was $430)
- Apple iPad 10.2-inch with Wi-Fi+Cellular 32GB (Space Gray) - $380 (was $460)
- Apple iPad 10.2-inch with Wi-Fi+Cellular 32GB (Gold) - $380 (was $460)
- Apple iPad 10.2-inch with Wi-Fi+Cellular 32GB (Silver) - $380 (was $460)
- Apple iPad 10.2-inch with Wi-Fi+Cellular 128GB (Space Gray) - $460 (was $560)
- Apple iPad 10.2-inch with Wi-Fi+Cellular 128GB (Gold) - $460 (was $560)
- Apple iPad 10.2-inch with Wi-Fi+Cellular 128GB (Silver) - $460 (was $560)
This specific model hasn't been so cheap since Black Friday, but you can find similar deals on Amazon, although not all models are still available there. The promotion is expected to end in about 24 hours, so you'll want to hurry if you're looking to score a good deal on an iPad.
