Apple's latest 10.2-inch iPad is cheaper than ever on Amazon

by Cosmin Vasile
Jan 28, 2020, 2:33 AM
There's a new iPad sale on Amazon right now, so if you're in the market for a tablet, this would be a good time to check out some offers. All four different 10.2-inch iPad models are getting decent discounts at Amazon, although the minimum amount you'll have to pay is $250.

First, you get to choose between the Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi+Cellular versions. Then, you can pick the amount of storage you think you need: 32GB or 128GB. Finally, the 10.2-inch Apple iPad is available in silver, gold, and space gray. Unfortunately, not all colors are still in stock, so you'll have to make some compromises if you want a certain model.

For example, the 10.2-inch iPad 32GB is no longer available in silver color, but you can choose between the gold and space gray versions. We're talking about the Wi-Fi-only model, but if you wish to buy the Wi-Fi+Cellular variant, things get a bit messier.

There's only one model left that packs 32GB and that's the space gray version. The problem is Amazon will only get it in stock on February 10, so you'll have to wait quite a lot. The same goes for the 128GB, which will arrive in stock on February 15. Make sure to change between models until you find the configuration and price that fit your needs and wallet.

