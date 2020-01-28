Apple's latest 10.2-inch iPad is cheaper than ever on Amazon
For example, the 10.2-inch iPad 32GB is no longer available in silver color, but you can choose between the gold and space gray versions. We're talking about the Wi-Fi-only model, but if you wish to buy the Wi-Fi+Cellular variant, things get a bit messier.
There's only one model left that packs 32GB and that's the space gray version. The problem is Amazon will only get it in stock on February 10, so you'll have to wait quite a lot. The same goes for the 128GB, which will arrive in stock on February 15. Make sure to change between models until you find the configuration and price that fit your needs and wallet.
