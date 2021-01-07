Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

 View

Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

 View
Accessories Apple Deals Audio

The Apple AirPods Pro are once again on sale on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 07, 2021, 5:21 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Apple AirPods Pro are once again on sale on Amazon
The Apple AirPods are almost always on sale, you'll just need to find the retailer that discounts them. This time it's Amazon that offers a decent enough deal on the Apple AirPods Pro. If you're considering a pair of AirPods Pro, you'll be happy to know that getting them right now from Amazon will save you $30.

It's probably not much considering their suggested retail price ($250), but it's money that you can use to buy something else. Although you'll be ordering from Amazon, the AirPods Pro listed are sold via Apple Store, so you won't have any issues with the warranty.

As a refresher, the AirPods Pro promise to offer immersive sound thanks to the active noise-cancellation technology. Also, the earphones feature transparency mode and adaptive EQ, which automatically tunes the music to the shape of your ear.

12%
off

Apple AirPods Pro in-ear wireless headphones, active noise-cancelation, wireless charging case

Buy at Amazon


Furthermore, if you plan to pair them with an iPhone, the whole set up process is very easy to follow, but they will, of course, work with Android devices as well. The AirPods Pro offer up to 4.5 hours of listening time on one charge, but more than 24 hours of battery life with multiple additional charges in the case.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Amazon's health & wellness band is 25% off today
Popular stories
Apple's Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are 30% off on Amazon
Popular stories
Here's how you can get a Samsung Galaxy S20-series phone at a whopping $600 off
Popular stories
Expires in - 9h 59minIf you hurry, you can get a 512GB Samsung Galaxy S10+ at an unbeatable price
Popular stories
Discovery+ launches in the US, here is how to claim a free year through Verizon
Popular stories
The holidays are over, but the killer OnePlus 8T deals keep on coming

Popular stories

Popular stories
Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021) have leaked
Popular stories
Motorola looks to start 2021 on a strong note with an affordable flagship and a low-tier 5G phone
Popular stories
Is the Pixel 5 worth buying in 2021?
Popular stories
The nearly $600 Xiaomi Mi 11 flagship costs the same to make as the iPhone 12
Popular stories
Americans should be glad that Google Assistant's "Do Nothing" mode is not available in the states
Popular stories
Steve Jobs had it right. Adobe ends support for Flash

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless