The Apple AirPods Pro are once again on sale on Amazon

Furthermore, if you plan to pair them with an iPhone, the whole set up process is very easy to follow, but they will, of course, work with Android devices as well. The AirPods Pro offer up to 4.5 hours of listening time on one charge, but more than 24 hours of battery life with multiple additional charges in the case.

The Apple AirPods are almost always on sale, you'll just need to find the retailer that discounts them. This time it's Amazon that offers a decent enough deal on the Apple AirPods Pro. If you're considering a pair of AirPods Pro , you'll be happy to know that getting them right now from Amazon will save you $30.It's probably not much considering their suggested retail price ($250), but it's money that you can use to buy something else. Although you'll be ordering from Amazon, the AirPods Pro listed are sold via Apple Store, so you won't have any issues with the warranty.As a refresher, the AirPods Pro promise to offer immersive sound thanks to the active noise-cancellation technology. Also, the earphones feature transparency mode and adaptive EQ, which automatically tunes the music to the shape of your ear.