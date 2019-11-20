Cricket reveals Black Friday and holiday deals, new plan too
But let's start with the holiday deals that will be available starting November 22. First off, customers who switch to Cricket will be able to choose from the following deals:
- A Motorola Moto G7 Supra with a $60 plan unlimited plan, or an LG Stylo 5 on a $60 unlimited plan starting December 2;
- Customers who sign up for a $55 or $60 unlimited plan can choose a free Samsung J2 Pure, LG Escape Plus, Alcatel Onyx or Nokia 3.1 C;
- Customers who sign up for a $30 rate plan are eligible for a free LG Fortune 2, Cricket Icon or Alcatel Insight.
Besides the promos above, Cricket will offer some Black Friday deals aimed at both new and existing customers. For example, the Nokia 3.1 Plus will be available for just $40, while the LG Stylo 5 will cost just $80.
As far as Cyber Monday goes, the Samsung Galaxy A10e will be available for $10, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 for just $400 with an Unlimited Plan starting on December 2 online. These deals are only available for new customers who switch to Cricket.
Just in time for the holidays, Cricket introduces a new plan for new customers. Simply bring your own compatible device, activate a new line of service and Cricket will offer you its Unlimited BYOD Plan for just $40 per month.
Customers can also add a mobile hotspot for $10 a line per month. Cricket's special $40 Unlimited Plan promotion runs from November 22 through January 30.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):