Coronavirus: Chip shipments for Apple AirPods remain unpredictable in the second quarter of 2020
The ongoing public health crisis has driven an increase in demand for notebooks, tables, servers and network gear, given the fact that almost the whole world has transitioned to working or studying remotely at the moment. However, shipments for True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds are experiencing a stagnation, according to Digitimes’ sources.
Additionally, production priority in factories is usually given to higher-end AirPods Pro series. In consequence, Unitech is unable to estimate shipments of boards for the standard AirPods (with wireless charging case) for the second quarter of the year. The aforementioned second-gen AirPods (not the Pro ones) amount to almost half of Unitech’s annual revenue for 2019.
However, Apple has reportedly not cut orders, even though there is a significant delay in shipments for the aforementioned earbuds’ chip boards.