Company of Heroes coming soon to iPhone and Android

For those who don't know, Company of Heroes is a real-time strategy game that was initially released on PC back in 2006. The game is set during World War II and lets players take control of two US military units in the Battle of Normandy and the Allied liberation of France.Thanks to the success of the original game, a sequel called Company of Heroes 2 was launched seven years later. Unfortunately, it looks like a third game is out of the question, at least for the time being.