Company of Heroes coming soon to iPhone and Android
Company of Heroes will be a premium game, so those who want to play it on their mobile device will have to come up to $14 / €15 / £14. The same price will be available for both Android and iOS versions, but those who already bought the game on the iPad will be able to install it for free on their iPhones. One other important thing worth mentioning is that the game won't feature any type of microtransaction.
For those who don't know, Company of Heroes is a real-time strategy game that was initially released on PC back in 2006. The game is set during World War II and lets players take control of two US military units in the Battle of Normandy and the Allied liberation of France.
Thanks to the success of the original game, a sequel called Company of Heroes 2 was launched seven years later. Unfortunately, it looks like a third game is out of the question, at least for the time being.