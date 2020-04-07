Company of Heroes coming soon to iPhone and Android

iOS Android Games

by Cosmin Vasile
Apr 07, 2020, 4:54 PM
Company of Heroes, one of SEGA's critically-acclaimed strategy games, made it to iPads early this year. However, there was no mention of the game being developed for smaller screens or even Android.

Today, Feral Interactive, the studio responsible for bringing the game to mobile devices, confirmed that Company of Heroes will be coming to iPhone and Android later this year. No exact release date has been mentioned in the announcement, but we do know how much it will cost.

Company of Heroes will be a premium game, so those who want to play it on their mobile device will have to come up to $14 / €15 / £14. The same price will be available for both Android and iOS versions, but those who already bought the game on the iPad will be able to install it for free on their iPhones. One other important thing worth mentioning is that the game won't feature any type of microtransaction.



For those who don't know, Company of Heroes is a real-time strategy game that was initially released on PC back in 2006. The game is set during World War II and lets players take control of two US military units in the Battle of Normandy and the Allied liberation of France.

Thanks to the success of the original game, a sequel called Company of Heroes 2 was launched seven years later. Unfortunately, it looks like a third game is out of the question, at least for the time being.

