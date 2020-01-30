Award-winning strategy "Company of Heroes" comes to iPad!

Company of Heroes is a real-time strategy game that launched for the PC way back in 2006. It's a tactical, squad-based game, which still took more traditional elements like base building and resource gathering and made them its own. The result was a fresh, tense, dynamic strategy experience, which quickly garnered a fandom and great critical acclaim. Needless to say, it won multiple awards, including Best Strategy of the Year.
Interested? Well, the game is finally coming to mobile! For iPad, that is... It is currently up for pre-order
on the App Store ($13.99) and will be available for download on the 13th of February. So much for that Valentine's Day.
What you get on the App Store is the vanilla version of the game — no expansions. But the game description does say that you will be able to download extra missions and skirmish maps at no extra cost.
There's no mention of multiplayer, sadly. And, judging by the game's Steam release for PC — there may not be multiplayer at all.
