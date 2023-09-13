France says iPhone 12 is radioactive and has halted sales of the older model

The EU might be more sensitive when it comes to radiation and according to one expert, the EU standard "is ten times lower than the level of emissions which, according to scientific studies, can have consequences for users." As a result, per Gizmodo , yesterday French regulators put a halt to iPhone 12 sales in the country because the 2020 iPhone series emits radiation above EU limits.





Just before Apple unveiled the 2023 iPhone line yesterday in Cupertino, the ANFR said that it was halting sales of the iPhone 12 line in France temporarily "due to non-compliance of these devices with European regulations." The regulatory agency said that the handsets had a "specific absorption rate" (SAR) above the limits set by the EU, which are lower than in other regions. The SAR measures the level of electromagnetic waves absorbed by the human body.









The iPhone 12 , according to the ANFR, had an SAR rate of 5.74 watts per kilogram during tests at a distance of 5 millimeters simulating the exposure an iPhone 12 series user might expect to face with the phone in his/her pocket or his/her hands. The legal limit in the EU is 4.0 watts per kilogram. At a greater distance that replicates the exposure to an iPhone 12 owner with the phone in a jacket pocket or a bag, the iPhone 12 line's radiation release is within legal limits.





Today, Apple responded by stating that the iPhone 12 series was certified by multiple international bodies and was deemed compliant with global radiation standards. The company also said that it had turned over to ANFR copies of multiple tests done by Apple and third parties proving that the iPhone 12 series complies with all SAR regulations and standards throughout the world.







Apple said that it is contesting the ANFR's review and will continue to speak with the Agency to show that the phones are compliant.

