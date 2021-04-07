Best portable photo printers for iPhone and Android phones

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Remember those Polaroid cameras we used to play around with back in the day? You'd snap a photo, wait a few seconds, and a printout would magically roll out, creating a tangible souvenir of that moment forever. As wonderful as that was, the value of those 3x3's was mainly sentimental. The quality of the printouts was hit-and-miss at best, not to mention the rolls of wasted film before you got the perfect shot.



Thankfully, technology has evolved—and just like the phones in our pockets have near-professional cameras these days, there are also mini mobile photo printers to go with them: a fraction of the size of bulky Polaroid, many times the quality. We've scoured the internet for you and put together a list of the best Android and iPhone photo printers you can buy in 2021.





Best Smartphone Portable Mini Photo Printers





Note: All printers work through Bluetooth with apps only on Android/iOS mobile devices. They will not print from computers.





Fujifilm Instax Mini Link - Most fun and most popular

Lifeprint Hyperphoto - Most affordable

Canon Ivy - Best Zink printer (1/2)

HP Sprocket Select - Best Zink printer (2/2)

HP Sprocket Studio - Highest quality and largest prints (4x6")

Bonus: Lifeprint Hyperphoto Harry Potter Edition

What's Zink Printing?

Zink printing (Zero Ink Printing Technology), used in most mini photo printers, is a handy alternative to inkjet and other printing methods. It's extremely compact and can be contained in much smaller form factors because there are no ink cartridges involved. Instead, the color comes from tiny clear crystals contained in the sheets of multi-layered thermal photo paper itself. The printer applies varying degrees of heat to the paper, melting the crystals until they achieve the desired color.

Zink allows for instant printing over a single pass, but this is always at the expense of quality. Zink prints are also less durable than regular ink, and tend to fade over time. However, one of the greatest benefits to Zink-based photo printers is that they can be stored and used anywhere, anytime, without having to worry about cleaning or replacing old ink. Zink photo paper is also more expensive apiece than inkjet or dye-sublimation prints.



1. Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer - Most Popular





Cost per frame: $0.50 – $1.20.

Photo size: 1.8 x 2.44"





Pros App offers unique entertainment features

App offers unique entertainment features Photo frames come in fun colors

Photo frames come in fun colors Great battery life Cons Poor quality compared to others in same price range





The Instax Mini Link weighs in at a sleek 200g and comes in Ash White, Dusky Pink, Beige Gold, and Dark Denim. It's smaller, lighter, faster, and cheaper than Fujifilm's older Share SP-2 mobile printer. A full charge cranks out up to 100 photos, putting it ahead of the competition, although in quality it falls behind similarly priced printers.



The Instax's primary focus on the "fun factor" is its redeeming grace and why it's outselling all of its competitors at the moment. (Many also prefer its vintage Polaroid-y vibes more than accurate color reproduction.)



The accompanying app offers tons of print customization such as filters and stickers, text, drawings, and memes (iOS 10.0/Android 5.0 or later required.) Its unique features include a Fun Mode (special customization), Surprise Mode (create a multi-patched photo together with friends), and a Match Test , which can test friends' compatibility.

Instax photo frames come in a variety of cute patterns including Macaron, Confetti, Candy Pop, and Mermaid Tail. Unlike most mobile photo printers, which use Zink paper, the Mini Link prints on actual film.

Due to Instax film's extreme light sensitivity and deep darks, users are reporting best results with low-brightness photos, and the app provides plenty of control over settings such as brightness, contrast and saturation.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Printer - Ash White / Dusky Pink / Beige Gold / Dark Denim Buy at Amazon Choose from Standard Film Packs and Variety Film Packs Buy at Amazon

2. Lifeprint Hyperphoto - Best Android and iPhone Budget Portable Photo Printer

Cost per frame: $0.50

Photo size: 2 x 3"

5. HP Sprocket Studio - 4x6" Overall Best Quality Instant Photo Printer





Cost per frame: $0.44

Photo size: 4 x 6"





Pros Highest quality of all portable photo printers (dye-sub technology)

Highest quality of all portable photo printers (dye-sub technology) Free ink cartridge + 10 sheets included

Free ink cartridge + 10 sheets included Augmented reality Cons Bulkier (7 x 11 x 3 in.)

Bulkier (7 x 11 x 3 in.) Power bank sold separately (good for 80 prints or 2.5 hours on standby, includes battery monitor)





When it comes to larger sizes and quality, we were initially very impressed with the 4x6" KODAK Photo Printer Dock . On sale for $100 and using dye sublimation technology (a much higher quality medium than Zink), it seemed like the ideal candidate for this category. However, it was unavailable at all U.S. locations, so we found the other ideal candidate: the HP Sprocket Studio.

Like the Kodak, the Sprocket Studio uses dye sublimation, hence its relative bulkiness (a small price to pay for near-studio grade quality). It runs on AC power or a power bank (bought separately), and can be taken around to parties, where multiple people can connect at once via Bluetooth. (If you're going to take the printer anywhere, we recommend buying a handy travel case on Amazon.)

The Sprocket Studio also has the "Reveal" AR feature, where scanning a print with the app plays AR videos, animations, or Live Photos associated with that photo.

Unlike the Sprocket Select, the larger Studio prints don't have adhesive peel-'n-stick backs.

off 19% HP Sprocket Studio 4x6” Instant Photo Printer Buy at Amazon HP Sprocket Studio 4x6" Photo Paper & Cartridges (80 Sheets + 2 Cartridges) Buy at Amazon



6. Lifeprint Hyperphoto Printer - "Harry Potter" Special Edition



Cost per frame: $0.50

Photo size: 2 x 3"





Pros Very affordable

Very affordable Peel 'n stick

Peel 'n stick Augmented reality

Augmented reality Share photos to Lifeprint printers around the world

Share photos to Lifeprint printers around the world Gallopin' Gorgons, it's Harry Potter! (Extra in-app features) Cons Lower-quality photos

Lower-quality photos App crashes sometimes

App crashes sometimes Lower battery life (up to 20 prints or 24 hours on standby)





We simply couldn't resist throwing this one in here. While its base functionality is identical to the Lifeprint Hyperphoto, with this version, you're bringing the magic to life double time. Designed specifically for Harry Potter fans, this beautiful device comes with a few exciting extra features. For one, you can swap out the gold Hogwarts House medallion on top to match your own, whether it's Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin. Wizards represent!





AR face filters straight out of the wizarding world are another addition: you can turn yourself into Harry Potter, "Mad-Eye" Moody, or even play with Luna Lovegood's magical spectrespecs. The Lifeprint app also provides wizard-themed stickers alongside the photo-editing suite, for an extra magical flair.





What's more, the app allows you to meet other people from your Hogwarts House and connect with them, as well as share photos directly to each other's printers. All wands at the ready, wizards!





You can buy this special little printer in both white-gold and black-gold on Amazon.







