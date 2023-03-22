Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Best deal this year on Apple's Magic Keyboard drops its price by 20%!

Best deal this year on Apple's Magic Keyboard drops its price by 20%!
The iPad is already a great device but on its own it does not reveal its utmost potential until you equip with with an accessory or two. Thankfully, from time to time we get some awesome deals on these accessories and today's one happens to be the Magic Keyboard for the new 11-inch iPad Pro, as well as the current and previous generation iPad Air.

Get your brand new Magic Keyboard for a great price right here:

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad: now down by 20%!

Detachable keyboard for Apple's iPad Pro 11-inch (4th, 3rd, 2nd and 1st Generation) and iPad Air (5th and 4th Generation) tablets. This is the black option.
$60 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

In fact, this is the best discount on the Magic Keyboard we have seen so far in 2023. Amazon currently has for 20% less than its original price, dropping it just below $240!

It is hard to say there is a more universally better way to improve your iPad experience than getting a Magic Keyboard to go along with it. It transforms what usually is a glorified screen for watching YouTube videos and Netflix shows into a 2 in 1 device ready for more serious and productive tasks.

As mentioned earlier, this particular Magic Keyboard is compatible with the latest 11" iPad Pro, but also all of its previous generations. When it comes to the iPad Air, the detachable Apple keyboard can fit the latest (5th) and the 4th generation only. Both the latest iPad Pro and iPad Air (and even the last-gen models) are some of the best tablets you will find on the market.

For whatever reason, however, only the Magic Keyboard that's colored in black is enjoying this amazing 20% discount on Amazon. The white variant is with a more modest price cut of 17%, which amounts to just below $250. It's only a $10 difference though, so this is probably not too big of a deal if you really want the latter.

The Magic Keyboard comes with backlit keys, a superb built-in trackpad, and a dedicated USB-C charging port to free up the on on the iPad itself.

This discount might not remain for too long, so don't hesitate to get it if it tickles your fancy or if you've been patiently waiting for the right moment to finally get a Magic Keyboard.
