Best Samsung Galaxy tab deals on Prime Day 2022

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?





Usually, it's in late July — so, we expect something like the 18th of July. Last year, Amazon held Prime Day in June, breaking the combo, so if that repeats, then maybe it will be on the 20th of June.





Official info by Amazon is yet to be released.





Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Prime Day deals





Samsung's new trio of tablets is hot out of the oven — so it will surely draw some customers over to whoever has the best discounts. Judging by how the Galaxy Tab S7 was treated in previous shopping events, we expect something to the tune of:





$50 off for the $700 Galaxy Tab S8

$100 off for the $900 Galaxy Tab S8+

$150 off for the $1,100 Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra





We do expect that some storefronts will also open up enhanced trade-in offers — dropping the prices further if your bring in an old device. Samsung definitely likes to do that and if not — partners like Best Buy could pick up that ball.





Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Prime Day deals





Samsung's previous pair of flagship tablets are a bit... old by now — the Galaxy Tab S8 sure took its sweet time. The Tab S7 has been on clearance for a while now, and we are not sure if any units will remain until Prime Day to discount. But if they do, we expect to see prices to drop as low as $500 for the Galaxy Tab S7 and $700 for the Galaxy Tab S7+.





That may still be a bit much for what are essentialy midranger tablets at this point, but if I am wrong and they fall further down — then they very well may be worth picking up. The Galaxy Tab S7+ has a huge AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. And hey, they both come with the S Pen in the box!









Of course, there's also the odd Galaxy Tab S7 FE — the middle-of-the-road model that also came with 5G. It will be interesting to see if carriers pick this one up for special plan offers.





Samsung Galaxy Tab A Prime Day deals





Samsung's midrange Galaxy Tab A series are usually very aggressively priced, in the $200-$300 range. Still, during shopping events, we see them drop in price with about $50 - $70.

We are headed well into the warm days of Summer and — as every Summer — we expect Amazon to hold its annual Prime Day shopping party. Of course, the other big retailers will also join in with discounts of their own. But, first things first -