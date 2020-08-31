Best Labor Day Sales on phones, tablets and true wireless earbuds
When is Labor Day 2020?
In the States, Labor Day is celebrated on the first Monday of September. This year, Labor Day is on September 7th, but when exactly do Labor Day sales start? As far as we’re concerned, Labor Day sales and deals on our favorite mobile tech are already available. Check them out here below, and come visit this article often as we will update it as more deals come out.
Labor Day sales on smartphones
Samsung’s newly-released Galaxy Note 20 is seeing some big discounts, which is a great way to get your hands on this Snapdragon 865 Plus powered device for less than expected. The iPhone 11 deals are also trending at the moment, if you happen to be an Apple fan. So, let’s dive into these interesting Labor Day sales on phones.
AT&T has a great deal to help you upgrade to Samsung’s newest flagship Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra. You can get the new Note 20 5G for free with trade-in of an eligible device, so head over to AT&T’s website and check out this awesome deal!
Verizon also has a great deal on the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20. The carrier offers a BOGO deal just in time for Labor Day. With this deal, you can buy one Galaxy and then get another one for free. In case you don’t want a second device, you can get up to $700 off with trade-in of an eligible device; and if you switch to Verizon you can get additional $300 and 5G. So, go check this cool Verizon offer out!
And yet another good offer on the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, this time coming from Samsung itself. With a trade-in, you get an instant discount of $650 or if your trade-in device is with a cracked screen, fear not! You can get up to a $400 discount from Samsung for a device with cracked screen. Head over to Samsung’s website to get more info on this awesome deal!
Maybe you’re into iPhones? AT&T has an offer for you. This great iPhone 11 deal gives you up to 50% off of the stunning iPhone 11’s price. You get up to $350 in bill credit, which is actually 50% of the price of the iPhone 11 64GB, definitely not bad! You can check the conditions and get this deal on AT&T's website.
The iPhone 11 Pro is a very powerful device and a great choice for almost anyone. With this T-Mobile deal, you can get a second iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max with up to the impressive $1000 discount in bill credit, so you and your partner can end up saving up and getting two powerful iPhones. To get this iPhone 11 Pro T-Mobile deal, head over to T-Mobile’s website and check the conditions.
Buy an iPhone 11 Pro on T-Mobile ($1000 discount in bill credit) deal
Awesome Labor Day sales on tablets
Although a bit older, the Apple iPad Pro 12.9 3rd gen is still a great tablet for school or work. It’s regular price is usually around $1,150 but B&H has this exciting sale just in time for Labor Day and offers the iPad Pro for just $799. You save $350 with this great iPad deal! If you feel like getting yourself a capable and yet not crazy expensive iPad Pro, do check out this offer.
If you prefer Samsung’s tablets, you can get the solid mid-range tablet by Samsung, the Galaxy Tab-A 10.1, for a good price in honor of Labor Day. The tablet itself is from 2019, but with this Best Buy deal you get it for just $179, saving $50. It’s not a flagship device, but it has a solid performance good enough for school or work, so don’t hesitate to check this deal out on Best Buy.
Great deals for Labor Day on AirPods, Galaxy Buds and other earbuds
Okay, enough with the cool smartphone and tablet Labor Day deals, what about some nice sounding earbuds to pair with your smartphone and enjoy music and podcasts? There are awesome Labor Day sales on earbuds as well.
First off, we start with a cool Samsung Buds Live deal from AT&T. The newly-released earbuds are off $50 if you buy an eligible Samsung smartphone at the same time. You can check more details on this great Samsung Buds Live deal on AT&T’s website:
If you prefer Apple, Amazon currently has an awesome AirPods Pro discount, the best price for the AirPods Pro you can find right now. Check out this great Amazon AirPods Pro deal down below:
Another great deal we find at Best Buy, this time about the gorgeous-looking Powerbeats Pro by Beats by Dre. These true wireless headphones usually cost $249, but Best Buy gives you a $50 discount and you can get these earphones for just $199.