Best Buy is pairing huge Surface Pro 9 discount with a free keyboard

High-end tablets of today are often positioned as laptop replacements. Even though the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 goes a step further than other high-end tablets by offering a built-in stand to help you use it in a laptop orientation, like other tablets, it also doesn't come with a keyboard. A deal has changed that though.

Best Buy is giving away a keyboard with the Surface Pro 9. And that's not all. The retailer has even marked down the price of the tablet. Anyone crying happy tears yet?

Surface Pro 9 16GB 256GB with free keyboard

12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor | Removable Storage | 13 inches 120Hz screen | 15.5 hours of battery life | 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports
$440 off (29%)
$1099 99
$1539 99
Buy at BestBuy

The Surface Pro 9 is a computer-first tablet. This means that it gives you the portability of a tablet and the productivity prowess of a desktop computer.

It sports a crisp and fluid 13-inch screen. The model on sale is powered by the Intel Core i5 processor and a healthy 16GB of RAM. This means that it has enough firepower to handle demanding apps and multitasking. 

The variant on sale has 256GB of storage but since this is not an iPad, you can add more space in the future as this device comes with a swappable SSD.

The Surface Pro 9 runs the Windows operating system so it isn't hobbled by the same limitations many of its closest rivals are and can run any program that your desktop can. It even supports Android apps.

The 16GB/256GB Surface Pro 9 with the Intel i5 has a street price of $1,399.99 and the Surface Pro Keyboard retails for $139.99. Combined, the combo usually sets you back $1,539.99.

Best Buy has knocked $440 off the bundle and is giving you a chance to get the 256GB Surface Pro 9 and a keyboard for $1,099.99. For a device as capable as the Surface Pro 9, that's a really generous discount and the inclusion of a keyboard makes this deal unmissable. 
