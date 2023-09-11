Best Buy has all Galaxy Tab S9 models on sale with a free $100 gift card

It has not been long since the release of the Galaxy Tab S9 series and we have already seen some pretty good deals but Best Buy's latest deal takes the cake. The retailer is now offering a free storage upgrade, which is essentially a discount of $120, as well as a free gift card with every purchase.





The Galaxy Tab S9 , S9 Plus, and S9 Ultra all have the same core specs. They are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, which is the most powerful Android chip available today, so performance is blazing fast. And no matter how hard you push these tablets, they won't heat up, thanks to the vapor chamber technology.





Galaxy Tab S9 256GB and free Gift Card Tab S9 11.inches Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | 12MP ultrawide front camera | 13MP rear camera | S Pen | 8,400mAh battery | IP68 | MicroSD slot $120 off (13%) Gift $799 99 $919 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S9 Plus 512GB and free Gift Card Tab S9 Plus 12.4 inches Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 12MP ultrawide front camera | 13MP + 8MP ultrawide rear cameras | 10,090mAh battery | S Pen | IP68 | microSD slot $120 off (11%) Gift $999 99 $1119 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 512GB with free Gift Card 14.6 inches Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 12MP ultrawide front camera | 13MP + 8MP ultrawide rear cameras | 11,200 mAh battery | S Pen | IP68 | microSD slot $120 off (9%) $1199 99 $1319 99 Buy at BestBuy





The series offers IP68 water and dust resistance, making these the only non-rugged tablets to offer this level of water resistance.





The slates come with a S Pen, so you won't have to spend your own money on a stylus. They also have a microSD slot, so you won't have to worry about running out of storage.





The Galaxy Tab S9 comes with a ton of multitasking features and there's also a DeX mode with independent windows for a desktop-like experience. This mode is great for productivity work.





If you need a slate mostly for tablet-y stuff such as media consumption and web browsing but don't want to strike down the possibility of using it for serious work, go for the 11-inch Tab S9. You can get the 256GB model for the price of the 128GB model which costs $799.99, and save $120. You'll also get a free gift card worth $100, which kind of increases to discount to $220.





If you want the biggest screen possible, the 14.6-inch Tab S9 Ultra is right up your alley. When paired with a keyboard, the Ultra will turn into a laptop with an enormous screen. Best Buy has marked down the 512GB model from $1,319.99 to $1,199.99.





If you want a device that's a reasonable size, grab the 12.4-inch Tab S9 Plus . The 512GB variant can be yours for $999.99 instead of $1,119.99.





As we mentioned before, all models come with a free gift card.