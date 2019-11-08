AT&T Black Friday deals

*Ends 12/5/19. Req’s new line, $600 on 0% APR 30-mo. agmt & well-qual. credit. Unlimited rate plan required. $0 after credits over 30 mos. No credits for optional $5/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. $30 Activation and other terms apply.

*Ends 12/5/19. Req’s new line, $840 on 0% APR 30-mo. agmt & well-qual. credit. Unlimited rate plan required. Free after credits over 30 mos. No credits for optional $5/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. $30 Activation and other terms apply.

*Ends 12/5/19. Req’s new line, $750 on 0% APR 30-mo. agmt & well-qual. credit. Unlimited rate plan required. Free after credits over 30 mos. No credits for optional $5/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. $30 Activation and other terms apply.





*Ends 12/5/19. Req’s new line, $780 on 0% APR 30-mo. agmt & well-qual. credit. Unlimited rate plan required. Free after credits over 30 mos. No credits for optional $5/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. $30 Activation and other terms apply.



For deals from other carriers, check our dedicated posts:





The carrier makes Black Friday online shopping even easier – you can order online and get your device on that very same day in the run-up to November 29. That includes picking it up in the store (duh) or having it brought to your front porch in select ZIP codes, and any delivery method comes free.









AT&T does have an ongoing preliminary sale on flagships as well, and it will have more deals as the holiday season unfold on "a great selection of phones, tablets, and the accessories to make your devices pop, as well as unlimited data plans and TV & Internet offers. You can take advantage of these great values now and get the cool gadgets you want and the tech essentials you need."





Here are the three most notable other deals from AT&T:







