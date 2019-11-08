AT&T Samsung Apple

AT&T Black Friday deals

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Nov 22, 2019, 12:01 AM
AT&T Black Friday deals
Get ready for AT&T’s Black Friday deals! That's how AT&T's dedicated page starts, and it lists several ongoing deals to choose from right now, including up to $700 off the iPhone 11 or the Galaxy Note 10

In addition, it just unveiled BOGO deals on the iPhone XR, the new Google Pixel 4, the Samsung S10e, and the LG G8X ThinQ with a new line on an unlimited plan with the following terms:


*Ends 12/5/19. Req’s new line, $600 on 0% APR 30-mo. agmt & well-qual. credit. Unlimited rate plan required. $0 after credits over 30 mos. No credits for optional $5/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. $30 Activation and other terms apply.


Google Pixel 4 64GB

*Ends 12/5/19. Req’s new line, $840 on 0% APR 30-mo. agmt & well-qual. credit. Unlimited rate plan required. Free after credits over 30 mos. No credits for optional $5/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. $30 Activation and other terms apply.


Samsung S10e 128GB

*Ends 12/5/19. Req’s new line, $750 on 0% APR 30-mo. agmt & well-qual. credit. Unlimited rate plan required. Free after credits over 30 mos. No credits for optional $5/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. $30 Activation and other terms apply.


LG G8X ThinQ


*Ends 12/5/19. Req’s new line, $780 on 0% APR 30-mo. agmt & well-qual. credit. Unlimited rate plan required. Free after credits over 30 mos. No credits for optional $5/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. $30 Activation and other terms apply.


For deals from other carriers, check our dedicated posts:

Verizon Black Friday deals
T-Mobile Black Friday deals
Sprint Black Friday deals


The carrier makes Black Friday online shopping even easier – you can order online and get your device on that very same day in the run-up to November 29. That includes picking it up in the store (duh) or having it brought to your front porch in select ZIP codes, and any delivery method comes free.


AT&T does have an ongoing preliminary sale on flagships as well, and it will have more deals as the holiday season unfold on "a great selection of phones, tablets, and the accessories to make your devices pop, as well as unlimited data plans and TV & Internet offers. You can take advantage of these great values now and get the cool gadgets you want and the tech essentials you need." 

Here are the three most notable other deals from AT&T:


FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

inFla
Reply

1. inFla

Posts: 173; Member since: Aug 17, 2018

Wish AT&T had some no strings phone deals for it's present customers.

posted on Nov 08, 2019, 9:40 AM

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung-Galaxy-S-11-could-include-90Hz-refresh-rate
Hidden menu hints at 120Hz refresh rate for the Samsung Galaxy S11
Samsung-Galaxy-A71-design-renders-leak
Quad-camera Galaxy A71 leaks with massive punch-hole display, headphone jack
Best-Black-Friday-MEGA-deals-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-and-more
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, T-Mobile, and more
Samsung-Black-Friday-deals-discount-price-2019-Save-Galaxy-S10-Note-10-Watch-Fit-Smart-TV
Samsung Black Friday deals 2019: Save on the Galaxy S10, Note 10, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Fit, Smart TVs
samsung-galaxy-s10-lite-specs-confirmed-december-launch-rumored
Key Galaxy S10 Lite specs confirmed by the FCC ahead of probable December launch
things-you-can-buy-instead-Motorola-razr
6 things you can buy for $1,500 instead of the Motorola razr
Galaxy-S11-series-battery-life-tech
Revealed: the secret behind Galaxy S11's rumored longer battery life
OnePlus-8-Pro-design-leak-fourth-camera
This OnePlus 8 Pro design leak solves the mystery of the quad camera

Popular stories

Those-who-pre-ordered-the-Pixel-4-feel-unloved-by-Google
You can't blame those who pre-ordered the Pixel 4 for being upset with Google
Pixels-will-automatically-screen-robocalls
Pixel handsets will soon have the ability to automatically screen for robocalls
motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
t-mobile-verizon-disney-plus-tweet-john-legere-att-jab
T-Mobile takes a swing at Verizon (and Disney+) and John Legere hits back at AT&T on Twitter
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included
Legere-to-stay-at-T-Mobile
Good news for Team Magenta: John Legere will reportedly remain at T-Mobile
Google-widens-Assistant-Ambient-Mode-rollout
Google widens rollout of feature that turns your Android phone into a smart display
oneplus-7-pro-6t-discount-black-friday-deals
Substantial OnePlus 7 Pro and 6T discounts now available as part of Black Friday sale

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.